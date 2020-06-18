scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 18, 2020
COVID19

Elderly woman told her son she was going to ‘sex party’, reality has netizens in splits

While most said it was the "much needed laugh" in these gloomy times, others shared their own experiences that were similar.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2020 3:26:37 pm
gender reveal party, elders use wrong word, elders funny stories, parents embarrassing stories, parents funny mislabelling, indian express, funny news The innocent mistake led to others sharing similar incidents, and the thread is now going viral.

A Twitter user shared the funny conversation he had with his mother who claimed she was going to a ‘sex party’, and the reality of where the woman was going had the internet in splits.

“My 72 year-old mother just informed me she is going to her first “sex party” and doesn’t know what to bring,” @balmthreat  wrote. “After some delicate questioning, ‘Gender Reveal, Mom. It’s called a Gender Reveal’,” he added.

In a later tweet, the man explained his concerns adding, “Well hearing my Mother, a retired kindergarten teacher, proclaim such a thing – I wanted to ensure that she was going to the appropriate party.”

The tweet created a buzz on the platform with many saying she is not technically wrong. While most said it was the “much needed laugh” in these gloomy times, others shared their own experiences that were similar.

Check out some of the funniest incidents here:

Have you ever had a similar experience?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 18: Latest News

Advertisement