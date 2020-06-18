Elderly woman told her son she was going to ‘sex party’, reality has netizens in splits

The innocent mistake led to others sharing similar incidents, and the thread is now going viral. The innocent mistake led to others sharing similar incidents, and the thread is now going viral.

A Twitter user shared the funny conversation he had with his mother who claimed she was going to a ‘sex party’, and the reality of where the woman was going had the internet in splits.

“My 72 year-old mother just informed me she is going to her first “sex party” and doesn’t know what to bring,” @balmthreat wrote. “After some delicate questioning, ‘Gender Reveal, Mom. It’s called a Gender Reveal’,” he added.

My 72 year-old mother just informed me she is going to her first “sex party” and doesn’t know what to bring. After some delicate questioning, “Gender Reveal, Mom. It’s called a Gender Reveal.” — Balm Threat (@balmthreat) June 15, 2020

In a later tweet, the man explained his concerns adding, “Well hearing my Mother, a retired kindergarten teacher, proclaim such a thing – I wanted to ensure that she was going to the appropriate party.”

The tweet created a buzz on the platform with many saying she is not technically wrong. While most said it was the “much needed laugh” in these gloomy times, others shared their own experiences that were similar.

Check out some of the funniest incidents here:

My dad asked me to help him pick out a vibrator for my mom. Similar gentle questioning (I assume) means I helped him get my mom a back massage. Also, we called flipflops thongs in the 80s which leads to all sorts of issues with my kids and their grandparents. — Melissa Nemeth (@melissanemeth37) June 17, 2020

Bonus: I ended up having to explain to her why she can’t call them that and she asked me what the purpose of a strap-on was, then from the other room, my dad shouted “LESBIANS!” — 🦓 Dorian Avery 🦓 (@ghostofadreamer) June 16, 2020

My mom once offered to host a coming out party. For a baby. It took a while to explain what that usually means these days…😅 — Marvel! at the Disco (@TeamSymbiote) June 16, 2020

My mom is 101, the other evening she had settled it to watch a movie, it was 50 Shades of Grey! I nearly died laughing! Fortunately she turned it off and went to bed before it had been on long. Parental controls takes on a new meaning! — Debra Brown (@DebraBr81576310) June 17, 2020

My MIL calls gender neutral names “bisexual names”. Such fun clearing up uncomfortable topics with older folks! — 🌈Towanda the AmazIng Amazon Woman ⭐️ (@MamaMooMoo87) June 16, 2020

mom said she kept making booty calls. She really meant butt dial. All good. — ✌️❤️😀 (@TheMasalaMomma) June 17, 2020

My dad, when he was 80, told me his doctor had recommended euthanasia. The word he was looking for (the nouns go first) was echinacea. — Beck McDowell (@BeckMcDowell) June 17, 2020

My then-102-year-old grandmother had an electric back massage pillow you hook on to your chair. She called it her vibrator. “You look stressed; would you like to use my vibrator?” “Are you sure? Ten minutes or so and you’ll feel very relaxed.” We never told her; how could we? — (((Thinkaholic))) (@pooserville) June 16, 2020

Reminds me of many years ago when my MIL asked if we were buying “Playboys” for our boys for Christmas, then 10 & 8. After we were able to speak again & questioned her, we realized she meant Gameboys. — MichRN (@frey1060) June 16, 2020

I remember watching the National Dog Show and they were talking about how one person’s job was to fluff up this poodle’s hair. And the announcer John O’Hurley said “I wish I had a fluffer.” — Budini 🦁 (@Budini) June 17, 2020

This reminds me of when my mom asked about my son’s “liquid friend.” She meant gender fluid. https://t.co/FoMx1plGOl — YourFavBlackAuntie (@greendoondoon) June 17, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 jesus as soon as my mom said sex party I would’ve left. I wouldn’t even wanted to question her — HiMyNameIsDrew (@sonofabluesman) June 16, 2020

They should just call them “baby genitalia reveal parties” since that’s all they are. 🤢 — Colin Spears (@CrackedMan) June 16, 2020

This tweet wins the internet!! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/CrhuLGP57c — AZ Red Sox fan 🇺🇸 (@azredsoxfan65) June 17, 2020

I’m laughing… oh you know all of us will get a tweet from our children about us when we’re old. You know it… just you wait. 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/LWm73A60OH — Carin Camen – Author (@CarinCamen) June 17, 2020

Have you ever had a similar experience?

