‘Fully present living with joy’: Elderly woman does the tango while waiting for a train

There are some things that people never forget no matter how old they get. Dancing is one such skill that people can still take up and do a routine even if they might have learnt the steps in their childhood or younger years. Just like this elderly woman who remembered her tango steps and did an impromptu routine.

A video of the woman dancing at a station while waiting for the train was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement Sunday. She can be seen holding a walker and engrossed in dancing even as people are moving past her.

“BEAUTIFUL! This elderly woman remember her Tango steps while she waits for the train,” says the caption of the video.

The video has received more than 9.79 lakh views and also accumulated over 48,000 likes. It has wowed netizens who loved her energy.

“Dance like no one is watching, love her energy,” commented an Instagram user. “Beautiful. She is fully present living with joy while everyone around her is phone obsessed. A good lesson here,” said another.

“I want to be her when I grow up! So lovely,” wrote a third. Another user said, “Finding joy in little things.” A fifth posted, “She’s remembering and doing a great job of dancing.”