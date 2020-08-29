Watch: Elderly woman dancing to street singer’s Elvis song cover delights many online

People not only lauded him for his singing skills but also for connecting with the senior woman.(Source: thejasonallanuk/ Instagram)

Street performance isn’t easy and artists often fail to attract the fleeting attention of passersby. However, one singer in the UK found an elderly woman not only keenly listening to his song but also dancing and cheering him throughout the performance. The sweet gesture by the woman not only moved the singer but millions of people on the internet as well.

Jason Allan, a known artist in Britain, usually travels across the country to perform his cover songs in busy market places and town squares. Recently, he met an Elvis fan and sang one of his songs for her.

As the British singer performed Elvis Presley’s iconic hit ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, the swaying and swooning of the 86-year-old has warmed many hearts online. Originally shared on TikTok, where the artist said it garnered nearly 8 million views, the video has now spread on other platforms as well, delighting many.

Allan later uploaded the full video on his Instagram account.

Watch it here:

Identifying the octogenarian as Daphne, the young singer said he’s trying to find the woman now to “let her know how much joy she has spread around the world ❤️”.

People on social media were touched, with many saying this is the “best version of the Elvis song”, while others thought that just paying attention to the woman while singing was indeed special.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the heartwarming video:

