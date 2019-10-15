Toggle Menu
Woman survives after being hit by taxi, run over by SUV, video leaves netizens shocked

Following the accident, the woman can be seen lying on the road and seconds later an SUV, taking a turn, runs over her. Fortunately, passersby at the busy intersection stopped the SUV and together moved the vehicle to pull out the woman.

Viewed over 8,000 times, the video has left netizens shocked. While some slammed the vehicle drivers, others expressed shock over the viral clip.

A woman in China miraculously survived a series of accidents in Ma’anshan City, leaving netizens appalled after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the 41-second clip, a woman can be seen crossing a road on her scooter when she is rammed by a taxi coming from the opposite direction.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 8,000 times, the video has left netizens angry over the negligence of the drivers. While some slammed the drivers, others said she was lucky to be alive.

