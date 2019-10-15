Woman survives after being hit by taxi, run over by SUV, video leaves netizens shocked

A woman in China miraculously survived a series of accidents in Ma’anshan City, leaving netizens appalled after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the 41-second clip, a woman can be seen crossing a road on her scooter when she is rammed by a taxi coming from the opposite direction.
Following the accident, the woman can be seen lying on the road, when, seconds later an SUV runs over her while taking a turn. Fortunately, passersby at the busy intersection stopped the SUV and lifted the vehicle to pull out the woman.
Watch the video here:
Woman survives being run over by SUV in E #China https://t.co/OwREiKrn1d pic.twitter.com/klXn3o5n7m
— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) October 15, 2019
Viewed over 8,000 times, the video has left netizens angry over the negligence of the drivers. While some slammed the drivers, others said she was lucky to be alive.