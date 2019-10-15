Woman survives after being hit by taxi, run over by SUV, video leaves netizens shocked

A woman in China miraculously survived a series of accidents in Ma’anshan City, leaving netizens appalled after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the 41-second clip, a woman can be seen crossing a road on her scooter when she is rammed by a taxi coming from the opposite direction.

Following the accident, the woman can be seen lying on the road, when, seconds later an SUV runs over her while taking a turn. Fortunately, passersby at the busy intersection stopped the SUV and lifted the vehicle to pull out the woman.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 8,000 times, the video has left netizens angry over the negligence of the drivers. While some slammed the drivers, others said she was lucky to be alive.