Elderly woman calls daughter ‘in hysterics’ after finding human skull, bones in her garden

A woman in the UK was left terrified after spotting human remains in her garden. Ann Mather, 88, lives behind a cemetery in Dudley and called her daughter “in hysterics” after finding a human skull in her garden, the BBC reported.

“Since then, she’s been having femurs, skulls, the bottom part of a chin, jawbones, you name it coming into the garden,” her daughter Lorraine Lloyd, 60, was quoted as saying by the BBC. “What you see is people’s families, people’s loved ones, it’s horrific,” added Lloyd.

Local police cordoned off the property and have declared it a crime scene.

Badgers, short-legged omnivorous animals, who gained access to the graveyard through a public right of way were the ones who dug up the human remains. Residents and councillors near Providence Baptist Church in Woodsetton had petitioned the council to close the alleyway earlier, but no actions were taken, Birmingham Live reported.

“Imagine you’re a mom and you’re walking your child home through that gulley and she or he comes across a pelvis or a thigh bone it must be terrifying,” Shaz Saleem, councillor and cabinet member for highways and public realm, told Birmingham Live.

“The council has had discussions with the church about the issue with the badgers,” Saleem added.

He also remarked that badgers are protected species and steps have been initiated to gain the assistance of a qualified ecologist.