Elderly skydivers attempt to set new world record. Watch video

A group of more than 100 skydivers over the age of 60 in Southern California attempted to create a world record by free falling and making a giant formation.

There were 107 senior citizens in the group “Skydivers Over Sixty” or SOS.

“The formation built perfectly. It was just one person that was out,” Dan Brodsky-Chenfield, president of SOS was quoted as saying by ABC7. “And that’s the trick of doing large formations, is that all 107 people have to have a perfect minute at the same minute.” Chenfield also added that the group will attempt to break the record next year.

“Just because you are over 60 doesn’t mean you have to sit down and not participate in activities,” Fredrick Winsser, 75 told ABC7. “There are all kinds of possibilities you can do. I scuba dive as well, I used to ski, skydiving is the cat’s meow,” he added.

The group has also collected money for donations for war-ravaged Ukraine. One of the skydivers, Kate Cooper Jensen, shared photographs of the event on Facebook. Jensen wrote,” I had the opportunity to reconnect with old friends (VERY old friends) and made new ones. Many of the jumpers had been jumping for well over 40 years with a good number over 50 and at least 2 over 60 years in the sport. The oldest was 78 (two participants) and the youngest was 60 by a matter of days but without doubt, we were all young at heart. What impressed me the most was the absolute camaraderie, teamwork, and support that was given from and too all–I heard less whingeing and more laughter than I usually hear at events attended by much younger jumpers.”

The group fell from a height of 18,000 feet at a speed of more than 120 mph. The members included people from all walks of life such as physicians, nurses, teachers, pilots, and accountants. They formed the giant formation after falling from five different planes and joining hands and legs. The present world record was achieved by 75 people in Illinois in 2018, as per NBC.