Friday, March 04, 2022
‘Makes me cry’: Elderly Russian activist arrested for joining anti-war protest, video enrages netizens

Yelena Osipova, who survived the Nazi Germany siege during WWII, was arrested at a protest against the Ukraine invasion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 4, 2022 5:31:56 pm
Law enforcement officers escort an elderly artist and activist, Yelena Osipova, during an anti-war protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Ever since the war broke out in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s forces have been facing tough resistance in Russia as well. Now, a video of an old woman being arrested for joining the protest against Russian aggression is breaking the internet.

Since Day 1 of the invasion, Russians have taken to streets in large numbers to join anti-war rallies, leading to the detention of thousands. Recently, an elderly woman, armed with just two handwritten posters, was seen being taken away by local police in full anti-riot gear.

News channel signs out saying 'No To War,' plays 'Swan Lake' as staff walks out

The crowd was heard chanting, “No to war”, as the police came to detain the woman, who was later identified as activist and artist Yelena Osipova by BBC News.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Osipova was arrested for participating in a rally in St Petersburg. According to The Guardian, the senior activist is said to have survived the infamous wartime siege of Leningrad when German Nazi forces invaded the Soviet city during the Second World War.

Those standing near Osipova had been applauding her when two officers approached and appeared to try to take her posters, one of which said: “Soldier, drop your weapon and you will be a true hero,” as translated by Sky News.

As she was slowly moved away from the site by two cops, a group of other officers tried to keep the rest of the protesters away.

On social media, while netizens have lauded her for her courage and bravery, they condemned Russia’s crackdown on anti-war protestors and called police forces cowards for arresting elderly people and even children. “What sort of government is scared of a little old lady holding placards?” asked one user, another slammed Putin for “forgetting Russia’s history”.

According to independent Russian human rights group Ovd-Info, the tally of people detained crossed 8,000 at anti-war demonstrations in the country since February 25, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

