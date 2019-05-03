Elderly naked man photobombs couple; funny photo from pre-wedding shoot goes viral

Pre-wedding shoots for wedding invite is a new trend going popular around the world, and while some go an extra length to make it unique, for others, a bizarre photobombing may do the trick. Recently, a couple in San Diego casually strolled along the beach to get some shots for their wedding invite but little did they know, it would take a hilarious turn when an elderly naked man walked into the frame. Quite, unsurprisingly, the photo went viral.

Advertising

On March 14, Amy Sefton and her fiancé Jake, both 26, walked to San Elijo State Beach along with their photographer Austin Whitesell to capture some candid shots in the golden hour.

ALSO READ | Viral video: Kerala couple falls off canoe during pre-wedding photoshoot

While the pair posed against the pristine beaches and glowing horizon, their shutterbug suddenly noticed an elderly gentleman wearing just a white G-string facing his back to the camera had invaded the frame.

Advertising

At first glance, Sefton was shocked. “I was like, ‘Eww,’ and then I started laughing. I was like, ‘What the frick? There’s kids around.’ But then I was like, ‘Oh, this is actually pretty hilarious!’” Sefton told People Magazine.

ALSO READ | This viral bridal photoshoot of a cancer survivor that is an inspirational must-see

And while many photographers might have waited for the man to pass so as to not make the picture awkward or embarrassing, Whitesell thought it was a comic gold not to be missed. He explained that he “asked them to lean back a bit” so that he could snap the moment, which he describes as “comical, random and very California.”

The couple said that the beach and the photo have become more significant as it is where all the major milestones in their relationship happened and now with his comic event, it’s even better.

“That lifeguard tower in the back of the photo with the naked dude is actually where I asked her to be my girlfriend,” says Jake, “and then also where I proposed.”