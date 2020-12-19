scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 19, 2020
Top news

Elderly man’s birthday photoshoot wins the internet

As the images from the birthday photoshoot went viral, the nonagenarian said he was happy to put smiles on people's face in such trying times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 19, 2020 5:11:18 pm
elderly man birthday photoshoot, man 90th birthday photoshoot, father 90th birthday photoshoot, viral 90th birthday photos, viral news, indian expressThe sweet photos encouraged many others to share photos of their dads.

While themed-photoshoots for special occasions may be quite common nowadays, but it’s not the case for elderly people. So, one adorable photoshoot of a man for his 90th birthday is melting hearts online.

Twitter user Karen Alea from the US recently shared a few shots from her father’s special photoshoot delighting many online. Sharing three images to mark the milestone, Alea wrote, her father “wanted to do a photoshoot to be posted on social media even though he isn’t on it”.

While one showed him posing against a piano at his home, two others were clicked with his pet dog named Delilah.

His happy expressions warmed hearts online and wishes poured in on the microblogging site as the tweet went viral.

In an update, Alea said her father was touched by all the love he has been receiving and later posted a picture of him seeing all the messages. She explained that her brother showed him how people have reacted to the photos, and the nonagenarian said he was happy to put smiles on people’s face.

“My dad told me he knows people are depressed and he’s so happy to make people smile, even for just a minute,” she added.

Apart from best wishes for the elderly man, the photos took many down the memory lane, with some sharing photos of their fathers who have passed away.

