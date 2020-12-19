Elderly man’s birthday photoshoot wins the internet

The sweet photos encouraged many others to share photos of their dads.

While themed-photoshoots for special occasions may be quite common nowadays, but it’s not the case for elderly people. So, one adorable photoshoot of a man for his 90th birthday is melting hearts online.

Twitter user Karen Alea from the US recently shared a few shots from her father’s special photoshoot delighting many online. Sharing three images to mark the milestone, Alea wrote, her father “wanted to do a photoshoot to be posted on social media even though he isn’t on it”.

While one showed him posing against a piano at his home, two others were clicked with his pet dog named Delilah.

My father turned 90 and wanted to do a photoshoot to be posted on social media even though he isn’t on it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yBb3adEPMY — Karen Alea (@KarenAlea) December 16, 2020

His happy expressions warmed hearts online and wishes poured in on the microblogging site as the tweet went viral.

In an update, Alea said her father was touched by all the love he has been receiving and later posted a picture of him seeing all the messages. She explained that her brother showed him how people have reacted to the photos, and the nonagenarian said he was happy to put smiles on people’s face.

“My dad told me he knows people are depressed and he’s so happy to make people smile, even for just a minute,” she added.

My brother is showing (explaining) all of this to him.

My dad told me he knows people are depressed and he’s so happy to make people smile, even for just a minute. pic.twitter.com/JewFVi8i9h — Karen Alea (@KarenAlea) December 18, 2020

Apart from best wishes for the elderly man, the photos took many down the memory lane, with some sharing photos of their fathers who have passed away.

Wishing your father a wonderful 90th birthday! https://t.co/ESSAkPWdIg — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) December 18, 2020

This is too pure for twitter https://t.co/c8tMj9MtSC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 17, 2020

💜 fathers are precious https://t.co/UfKxEjPeYt — Blue and Grey⁷ (@hobabeibe) December 18, 2020

If this is not the most WHOLESOME post on the internet 😭😭😭 https://t.co/rvATJvHYLY — Airwrecka Codeine (@ItsEricaCody) December 18, 2020

Well, please tell your dad that I was feeling very depressed until I got online just now and opened Twitter to find your photo shoot celebrating his turning 90. Now I feel like baking cookies! Thank you both. — Sue *Pres-Elect Biden VP-Elect Harris* (@politicalteach) December 18, 2020

Amazing seeing your Dad looking so full of happiness and energy. Great to see his love for his dog too 😊. Was touching seeing all of the other photos of peoples loved ones. I’d like to add my Uncle. His birthday was in Aug. Held a drive by birthday lol pic.twitter.com/c8vjIUnNrr — HoustonTX224 (@HoustonTx224) December 18, 2020

Was inspired to do some quick sketches, I wish him the best 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/Oy5p2sNKmZ — Julia🍒🌻 Comms Open (@FancySmudges) December 18, 2020

He made me smile. I had an awful shift at the hospital yesterday and needed some cheering up! Tell him thank you! — Misha⚜️ (@MishaRN) December 19, 2020

My grandfather at 91 holding my 1 month old nephew. pic.twitter.com/p880cTfek1 — Dragonfly 🏳️‍🌈 (@Dragonzfli) December 18, 2020

Congrats to him! My grandfather turned 90 too this year and we had an impromptu photo shoot with his present pic.twitter.com/sU4ypcmmhj — Moon Criquètte ✈️🇳🇬 (@bodaciousbobo) December 18, 2020

my grandpa turned 95 last week and this is his dog DOES YOUR DA WANT A PENPAL 😂 pic.twitter.com/YRe8MV1KP9 — astrocyte your sources (@penijean) December 17, 2020

HBD to your dad, here’s my 82 yo Dad and his 12 rescue dogs at Thanksgiving: pic.twitter.com/NizrNRjla6 — Libby Monette (@LibbyMonette) December 18, 2020

This is the last picture I have of my folks together. It’s from their 60th anniversary. My Mom hates it, because he was so sick, but it shows their love for so many years. pic.twitter.com/dqenVQkCyk — Shea the Sarcastic🙄 (@BATshea) December 18, 2020

My dad just passed away & he loved our Yorkie, Alfie so much. Reminds me of the love your dad clearly has for this pup too 💜 pic.twitter.com/aJT9QdDGLc — Sheree Atcheson (@nirushika) December 17, 2020

I lost my dad two days ago. My mom, his bride of 61 years, and I were with him until his last breath. Give both of your dads a hug from me. pic.twitter.com/5jtXeX9oST — DSM2018 (@DebShepMoy1) December 18, 2020

