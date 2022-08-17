‘Young at heart’: Elderly man plays hopscotch while holding a walking stick

August 17, 2022 3:09:33 pm
Childhood is one of the most precious times in everyone’s life. No matter how old one gets, when reminded about something that they used to do as a child, their face just lights up.
A video of an elderly man playing the childhood game of hopscotch with a walking stick will surely melt your heart and make you reminiscence childhood.
Hopscotch is quite popular in India as well where it is known by different names like kith-kith, stapu, and langdi. In the game, a player is supposed to hop on the square designs drawn on the ground skipping the square on which the marker, a flat stone or a similar object, is placed.
The video shows the elderly man holding a walking stick being held by another man as he plays the game. He has a big smile on his face as he hops on the squares and looks elated after finishing the game.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent 13 hours ago and it has received more than 16,000 views so far.
“Hopscotch and smiles!” says the caption of the video. Netizens commended the enthusiasm shown by the man as he played the game.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Still young at heart!” an Instagram user posted along with heart emojis. “His laugh is the cherry on the cake!! How beautiful!!” wrote another. A third said, “That’s the biggest hopscotch I ever saw.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
