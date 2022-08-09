scorecardresearch
Elderly man meets his granddaughter named after his late wife for the first time

The man came from Wisconsin to meet his granddaughter named after his wife who passed away last year.

Elderly man, granddaughter, grandpa, meets, first time, late wifeThe elderly man met his granddaughter named after his late wife for the first time.

In a sweet video that would melt your heart, an elderly man meets his granddaughter, who has been named after his late wife, for the first time. According to the video, posted on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent, the man lost his wife last year.

The elderly man came from Wisconsin to meet his granddaughter, Annie Rae. The video shows the man holding the baby for the first time and caressing her cheeks.

Also Read |This adorable banter between a toddler and her grandfather is melting hearts online

“This grandpa lost the love of his life last summer. Her name was Anna, and she went by Anny (Annie). He even named his boat Anny Baby. He just flew down from Wisconsin to meet the new baby, Annie Rae.
This is the first time he held her “Just like Anny,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted Monday and it has received more than 33,000 views so far. The video tugged at the heartstrings of netizens who found it very sweet.

“Awe that was so sweet and to name the baby after the grandma so special!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Congratulations on the baby and thank you for sharing this heart-warming moment,” commented another.

“Amazing video! Thank you for sharing this tender moment! May you and yours have God Kissed and Blessed days together,” posted a third.

