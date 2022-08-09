Elderly man meets his granddaughter named after his late wife for the first time

August 9, 2022 11:23:26 am
In a sweet video that would melt your heart, an elderly man meets his granddaughter, who has been named after his late wife, for the first time. According to the video, posted on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent, the man lost his wife last year.
The elderly man came from Wisconsin to meet his granddaughter, Annie Rae. The video shows the man holding the baby for the first time and caressing her cheeks.
“This grandpa lost the love of his life last summer. Her name was Anna, and she went by Anny (Annie). He even named his boat Anny Baby. He just flew down from Wisconsin to meet the new baby, Annie Rae.
This is the first time he held her “Just like Anny,” says the caption of the video.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
The video was posted Monday and it has received more than 33,000 views so far. The video tugged at the heartstrings of netizens who found it very sweet.
“Awe that was so sweet and to name the baby after the grandma so special!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Congratulations on the baby and thank you for sharing this heart-warming moment,” commented another.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Amazing video! Thank you for sharing this tender moment! May you and yours have God Kissed and Blessed days together,” posted a third.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan dies of heart attack at 64, Maharashtra CM pays tribute
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Man held in Faridabad for leaving hoax bomb threat letter at Metro station
Delhi BJP launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, to put up tricolours at shops, houses across city
Ashton Kutcher had ‘rare form of vasculitis’ episode 3 yrs ago: ‘I was unable to walk, talk or hear’
Pune Inc: How city-based startup Finarkein is trying to plug loopholes in data security
Delhi: Gang manufacturing counterfeit engine oil busted, 7 arrested
Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 launched in India: A quick look at this new portable massager
Gangster Salem allowed to be present in Lucknow court during arguments in fake passport case
Selena Gomez talks about mental health, wanting to be a mom: ‘I hope to be married’
Hubballi-Banaras weekly train resumed: Railway Minister
Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?