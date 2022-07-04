scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
Watch: Onlookers cheer as elderly man in Russian-occupied Kherson plays Ukrainian national anthem

Some even sing the Ukrainian anthem spiritedly as the elderly gentleman moves around on his mobility scooter in a busy market in Kherson.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2022 6:43:08 pm
Ukrainian man plays national anthem in market, Old man plays national anthem in Russian occupied city, Russia Ukraine conflict, Kherson Ukraine, Ukraine resistance, Ukraine protest, Indian ExpressKherson, which is located in Southern Ukraine, was one of the first Ukrainian cities to be fully captured by Russia in early March.

Months into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian citizens are continuing to show their patriotism in several creative ways, big and small.

A recent viral video, reportedly shot in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, shows an elderly man playing the Ukrainian national anthem as he slowly moves around on his mobility scooter in a busy market.

ALSO READ |The show must go on: Musicians perform inside metro station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. Watch video

In the clip, some people are seen singing spiritedly alongside the elderly gentleman, while others eye him cautiously. After the national anthem comes to a close, the small crowd bursts into cheers and people step forward to greet the old man.

Sharing the undated video on Twitter, former Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba wrote, “In the occupied #Kherson, a man decides to mark his birthday, July 3, by driving through the crowd to the tune of Ukraine’s national anthem. Watch how people react. #StandWithUkraine #ArmUkraineNow”.

The tweet soon went viral with over 120,000 views. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This made me cry… I can imagine that many are afraid to react, not knowing who’s watching. But bravo for him and those that responded. You will win!”

Another person wrote, “Profound respect. And may he celebrate his next birthday in free Kherson. It is people like him who will make it so.”

Kherson, which is located in southern Ukraine, was one of the first Ukrainian cities to be fully captured by Russia in early March this year.

