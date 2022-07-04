Watch: Onlookers cheer as elderly man in Russian-occupied Kherson plays Ukrainian national anthem

Months into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian citizens are continuing to show their patriotism in several creative ways, big and small.

A recent viral video, reportedly shot in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, shows an elderly man playing the Ukrainian national anthem as he slowly moves around on his mobility scooter in a busy market.

In the clip, some people are seen singing spiritedly alongside the elderly gentleman, while others eye him cautiously. After the national anthem comes to a close, the small crowd bursts into cheers and people step forward to greet the old man.

In the occupied #Kherson, a man decides to mark his birthday, July 3, by driving through the crowd to the tune of Ukraine’s national anthem. Watch how people react.#StandWithUkraine #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/1x9LIlktgc — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) July 3, 2022

This made me cry… I can imagine that many are afraid to react, not knowing who’s watching. But bravo for him and those that responded.

You will win! — Cheryl Lee 💪 🇺🇦 (@sitnround) July 3, 2022

Courage of Ukrainians. Slava Ukraini! — Joan Cramer (@JoanCramer18) July 3, 2022

This made me cry… I can imagine that many are afraid to react, not knowing who’s watching. But bravo for him and those that responded.

You will win! — Cheryl Lee 💪 🇺🇦 (@sitnround) July 3, 2022

The ending, with everyone bravely joining along more & more 🥹

Slava Ukraine! #StandWithUkraine #LongLiveUkraine — Ashley 🤍 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕡𝕠𝕣𝕥 🇺🇦 (@SumItUpSmashley) July 3, 2022

Profound respect. And may he celebrate his next birthday in free Kherson. It is people like him who will make it so. — melmoel (@melmoel1) July 4, 2022

Happy birthday, brave Ukrainian! The world always stands with you and all the Ukrainians. I hope you’ll be able to celebrate your next birthday in peace. — Keiko Kanamori (@KeikoKanamori2) July 4, 2022

imagine doing this in the occupied city where showing pro-Ukrainian sign can make you troubles. hero! my mom, for instance, has to delete every chat in messengers and history in her browser after she reads the news whenever she goes outside the house. https://t.co/XeJ6rGPkFL — diane young 🇺🇦 (@HelloiamDiana) July 4, 2022

I’ll visit this market and sing together with them. Kherson is Ukraine. Stay strong Kherson! — ПЕПІ 🌻🚜🌻 (@ChuPepi) July 3, 2022

Sharing the undated video on Twitter, former Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba wrote, “In the occupied #Kherson, a man decides to mark his birthday, July 3, by driving through the crowd to the tune of Ukraine’s national anthem. Watch how people react. #StandWithUkraine #ArmUkraineNow”.

The tweet soon went viral with over 120,000 views. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This made me cry… I can imagine that many are afraid to react, not knowing who’s watching. But bravo for him and those that responded. You will win!”

Another person wrote, “Profound respect. And may he celebrate his next birthday in free Kherson. It is people like him who will make it so.”

Kherson, which is located in southern Ukraine, was one of the first Ukrainian cities to be fully captured by Russia in early March this year.