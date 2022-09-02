scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Elderly man can’t control his tears when asked to walk granddaughter down the aisle. Watch

The elderly man was asked by his granddaughter to walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

Elderly man, tears, granddaughter, grandfather, walk down the aisle, wedding, sweet, viral, trendingThe elderly man was in tears after being asked by his granddaughter to walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

In a sweet and heartfelt gesture captured on camera, an elderly man was asked by his granddaughter to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day. The video of the man’s reaction will melt your heart.

Also Read |Elderly man meets his granddaughter named after his late wife for the first time

The clip was posted on the Instagram page Magically News one day ago. It has received more than 1.42 lakh views. The video shows the elderly man sitting on a table with a woman who looks to be his wife. He is seen reading a letter that is addressed ‘Grandy’. “The moment his granddaughter asks him to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day,” says a text insert on the video. As the man finishes reading the letter, he feels overwhelmed and can’t control the tears in his eyes. His wife consoles him as his granddaughter comes and gives him a hug. The man says “I certainly will” to his granddaughter fighting back tears. “Her ‘Grandy’ will be walking her down the aisle alongside her dad. Protect this beautiful man,” reads the caption.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also accumulated over 14,000 likes. Netizens loved the video and a few wished their grandparents were alive.

“Now we need to see them walking down the aisle,” commented an Instagram user. “Anyone who still have their grandparents are so lucky,” said another. A third individual posted, “What a lucky girl, her dad and her granddad. That’s so awesome. Wish i still had parents or grandparents.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

“I’m convinced it is a special spot in heaven for grandparents,” wrote a fourth. “Happy tears how beautiful, thx for sharing this incredible moment!” read another comment.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 02:38:41 pm
Next Story

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Encroachment on drains and a vigorous monsoon: Why Bengaluru was flooded

Encroachment on drains and a vigorous monsoon: Why Bengaluru was flooded

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Laxman Narasimhan at the helm, what can we expect from Starbucks?

Laxman Narasimhan at the helm, what can we expect from Starbucks?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement