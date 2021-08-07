Japanese man holds placard outside Olympic village to cheer up players, wins hearts

The senior man asked athletes to believe in themselves. (Source: @Elmakapelma/ Twitter | Pixabay)

In a bid to remind the participants at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that they are all winners in their own way, even if they don’t make it to the podium, one senior Japanese man is going around with a placard to cheer them up.

The placard has a message ethat reads: “Good morning athletes! Even if you don’t get a medal, you’re still the BEST!!”

Photos of the man holding the placard is going viral, winning hearts online and he is being hailed as a hero for spreading positivity around the Olympic village.

From Facebook to Instagram, photos and videos of the man have caught the attention of many around the globe, including athletes. “Japanese man greeting athletes with this sign. I’m sure this made their day,” a post read on an Olympic-themed Reddit subgroup, where it went viral first.

Ever since the event started in Japan’s capital amid much criticism and protests from the locals over the coronavirus pandemic, the senior citizen has been standing outside the village with his placard every single day.

According to a report by Time Out Tokyo, the man who wishes to remain anonymous, comes as early as 7.15 am and holds up the sign every time team buses transporting Olympic athletes pass by. Rooting for the hundreds of participants in the mega sporting extravaganza, he remains at the “big Harumi 3-chome crossing around two hours each day.”

Is there a nation that takes hosting an event more seriously? As in, individuals taking it upon themselves to ensure guests feel welcome and supported. I doubt it 🥺 Man, I love Japan! 🙏🏼🇯🇵 ありがとうございました Image via @mcnuts_ pic.twitter.com/3RYEtay4Ah — Elma Smit (@Elmakapelma) July 28, 2021

The report said that the citizen initially held a welcome sign before the opening ceremony. He, however, changed it to the current one from July 26, “after seeing so many people obsessing over the medal count”.=

His efforts certainly didn’t go unnoticed and has been earning plaudits online, with many saying his dedication has left them emotional.

Omg this man is the cutest https://t.co/ipSaWP2aPh — emma coburn (@emmajcoburn) August 7, 2021

Why did this make me start sobbing?! People can be so darn SWEET!!!!! 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/19u0uHC5ke — pearltheceo (@pearltheceo) August 7, 2021

What a sweet, kind-hearted man! This is a lovely gesture. He needs a medal, more than any athlete does, because THIS is the true Olympic spirit embodied. — 🚀Space-Age Samurai🌠 (@deep_drink) August 7, 2021

Awww that’s so moving. And he’s spot on there 👍🏾👏🏾😭 — Highkick AJ🇬🇭🇬🇧💜💚 (@AjEasmon) August 6, 2021

This is the most heartwarming thing I’ve seen today. The Japanese are so lovely. I miss Tokyo — Shareen (@ShareenNew) August 6, 2021

I haven’t watched or even noticed this year’s Olympics (my apologies 2 Japan & 2 Tokyo), but this guy has my full, teary-eyed attention! Love makes the

world go ’round…

💜🌐💜🗾💜🌐💜 — ᶠᶦⁿᵈᶦⁿᵍ ᵐʸ ʷᵃʸ ᵇᵃᶜᵏ ʰᵒᵐᵉ (@PrinceScrapbook) August 6, 2021

A simple act of this noble man has proved the message that everyone can contribute to the world even after you have no skills.

His act is motivational — Kailas (@KailasAttar) August 6, 2021