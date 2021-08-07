scorecardresearch
Japanese man holds placard outside Olympic village to cheer up players, wins hearts

The man who wised to remain anonymous, comes as early as 7.15am regularly and holds up the sign every time team buses transporting Olympic athletes pass by.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2021 4:07:42 pm
The senior man asked athletes to believe in themselves.

In a bid to remind the participants at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that they are all winners in their own way, even if they don’t make it to the podium, one senior Japanese man is going around with a placard to cheer them up.

The placard has a message ethat reads: “Good morning athletes! Even if you don’t get a medal, you’re still the BEST!!”

Photos of the man holding the placard is going viral, winning hearts online and he is being hailed as a hero for spreading positivity around the Olympic village.

From Facebook to Instagram, photos and videos of the man have caught the attention of many around the globe, including athletes. “Japanese man greeting athletes with this sign. I’m sure this made their day,” a post read on an Olympic-themed Reddit subgroup, where it went viral first.

Ever since the event started in Japan’s capital amid much criticism and protests from the locals over the coronavirus pandemic, the senior citizen has been standing outside the village with his placard every single day.

According to a report by Time Out Tokyo, the man who wishes to remain anonymous, comes as early as 7.15 am and holds up the sign every time team buses transporting Olympic athletes pass by. Rooting for the hundreds of participants in the mega sporting extravaganza, he remains at the “big Harumi 3-chome crossing around two hours each day.”

The report said that the citizen initially held a welcome sign before the opening ceremony. He, however, changed it to the current one from July 26, “after seeing so many people obsessing over the medal count”.=

His efforts certainly didn’t go unnoticed and has been earning plaudits online, with many saying his dedication has left them emotional.

