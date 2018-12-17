WATCH: Elderly couple’s killer dance moves are giving netizens ‘aging goals’

Dancing is not everyone’s cup of tea but this elderly couple’s dance moves are enough to give even professionals a complex. Dietmar Ehrentraut, 70, and his wife Nellia, 64, were caught on camera performing a rock and roll routine at a dance competition. According to the Daily Mail, the two have been dancing together for 60 years and were unaware when the video was being shot.

The performance was recorded in 2017 during a dancing competition in Bavaria, Germany, and the pair was awarded the veterans cup for their routine, according to the news website. The footage of the dancing couple went viral again after it was shared by Twitter user @tinabob.

Watch the full video here:

The exceptional dance moves of the two not only amazed many but also left people emotional. “I couldn’t have done that when I was 30,” read some of the many reactions of the viral clip.

How awesome is that?

I want to do that when I’m old and fat, but I cant even do it now! — Bob White 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🐸 (@Bob_NW123) December 16, 2018

hollup now 😭.. i wanna learn moves like that like use at that age — Ke’Tarrious Bouchum (@_ESPN_2) December 17, 2018

Fantastic and just gave me a massive good feeling. — Diane (@Diane81084110) December 17, 2018

Can you imagine this couple in their heyday?! Wow!! Great video! — Victor Oswaldo Trabanino (@Vicostrabanino) December 16, 2018