Toggle Menu
WATCH: Elderly couple’s killer dance moves are giving netizens ‘aging goals’https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/elderly-couples-killer-dance-moves-viral-video-5496969/

WATCH: Elderly couple’s killer dance moves are giving netizens ‘aging goals’

The performance was recorded in 2017 during a dance competition in Bavaria, Germany, and the pair was awarded the veterans cup for their routine. The clip went viral again after it was shared by a Twitter user.

elderly couple dance moves, elderly couple, rock and roll dance moves, viral video, germany, couple in germany,
The elderly couple was awarded the veterans cup for their routine. (Source: YouTube)

Dancing is not everyone’s cup of tea but this elderly couple’s dance moves are enough to give even professionals a complex. Dietmar Ehrentraut, 70, and his wife Nellia, 64, were caught on camera performing a rock and roll routine at a dance competition. According to the Daily Mail, the two have been dancing together for 60 years and were unaware when the video was being shot.

The performance was recorded in 2017 during a dancing competition in Bavaria, Germany, and the pair was awarded the veterans cup for their routine, according to the news website. The footage of the dancing couple went viral again after it was shared by Twitter user @tinabob.

Watch the full video here:

The exceptional dance moves of the two not only amazed many but also left people emotional. “I couldn’t have done that when I was 30,” read some of the many reactions of the viral clip.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android