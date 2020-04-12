Senior citizens tie the knot on zoom after coronavirus derails their wedding plan

The couple exchanged their wows before the priest, who also shared the screen space, and pronounced them husband and wife, virtually. The couple exchanged their wows before the priest, who also shared the screen space, and pronounced them husband and wife, virtually.

A 95-year-old man and his 85-year-old fiancée decided to hold a zoom wedding after their dream wedding plans were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CBS News, the Ohio residents Alvin Lee and Dorothy Driskell had met in 2019 and were planning a big spring ceremony but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, they decided to go ahead with the ceremony despite the pandemic by tying the knot over a zoom call. With the priest on zoom call, the couple exchanged their vows and were pronounced man and wife.

In a similar incident, due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, one Indian family had to attend their son’s wedding through video conferencing.

So far, the coronavirus has claimed more than 100,000 lives across the world with nearly 70 per cent of fatalities in Europe, according to data by John Hopkins. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

