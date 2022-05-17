scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Eighth sandstorm hits Iraq since April. Watch videos

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 12:08:15 pm
duststorm in Iraq, sandstorm in Iraq, orange sky in Bagdad, orange sky, Iraq, indian expressVideos and images showing orange haze clouding the streets of Iraq have surfaced online.

Iraq has been witnessing unprecedented sandstorms since mid-April and the eighth sandstorm hit the Middle East country on Monday. The heavy sandstorm forced the suspension of flights and the shutting down of schools and offices.

Many people with breathing difficulties rushed to hospitals in Baghdad and southern cities, the BBC report said citing medical officials. The report also said that the haze decreased visibility to merely a few hundred feet in Iraq’s capital and southern cities.

Videos and images showing orange haze clouding the streets of Iraq have surfaced online. Few people can be seen walking covering their noses as a thick cloud of dust enveloped the areas and an orange glow blanketed the streets.

“It’s every three or four days now,” Ahmed Zaman, a taxi driver, was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. “It’s clearly a result of climate change and lack of rain, whenever there’s wind it just kicks up dust and sand,” added Zaman.

The Associated Press reported citing experts and officials that the sandstorms have been occurring frequently due to record-low rainfall, desertification, and climate change. Notably, the country is also prone to seasonal sandstorms. There is also a warning issued by the World Bank that water resources in the country could potentially decrease by 20 per cent by 2050.

