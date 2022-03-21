Eiffel Tower height raised by 6 metres. Watch video of technicians adding an antenna

The Eiffel Tower, the spectacular Paris monument, added six metres to its height after a new digital radio antenna was mounted on top of it on March 15. A video showing a helicopter airlifting the antenna to the top of the tower and technicians installing it at a dizzying height of 324 metres has surfaced online.

The video was shared on the Twitter account of Eiffel Tower, LaTourEiffel. The “rare and spectacular technical feat” has now taken the height of the tower from 324m to 330 m. The new six-metre antenna was installed to improve digital radio coverage and to broadcast nearly 30 DTT channels and 23 radio stations to 12 million Île-de-France residents, as per translation of tweets in French.

Interestingly, the Eiffel Tower was 300 m high when it was installed in 1889 and the French flag was hoisted on top of it, making the tower 312 m high. After a fire in 1956, the configuration of the top part of the tower was changed. Live broadcasting dishes and frequency modulation radio transmitters were installed further raising the tower’s height to 320.75 m in 1957. In 2000, a new Ultra High Frequency (UHF) antenna was installed adding the height to 324 m, as per a translated press release from the official site of the Eiffel Tower.

The tower, built by Gustave Eiffel, surpassed the Washington Monument in terms of height and was known as the tallest man-made structure in the world. The tower held the title for four decades until 1929 when the Chrysler Building in New York City was built, as per Reuters.