Eid-ul-Fitr 2018: People share hilarious memes describing how they feel about Eidi and it’s spot on

Celebrations on Eid-ul-Fitr are incomplete without big family get-togethers, delicious meals and of course Eidi! Be it for little ones in the house or for grown-ups, getting Eid gifts or money from elders is always special. A quick look through social media will reveal that people are also sharing GIFs and memes that resonate the feeling of getting a satisfying Eidi on this festive occasion – or for some the sadness of not getting it.

One particular video of a little kid checking his pocket while offering prayers at the mosque is going viral, yet again. The video, which surfaced last year, shows the little kid being quite happy about the money stashed in his pocket. The grin on his face is very relatable and Twitterati have posted it online sharing a similar experience.

Watch the video here:

When the amount of Eidi you have received is beyond your expectations 😆 Hope you all having an amazing Eid… God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/9eOTqu4SCe — Fatih Seferagic (@FatihSeferagic) June 15, 2018

When the amount of Eidi you have received is beyond your expectations.#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/kw0WxCOmjn — Arnold ShalwarNikker 🇵🇰 (@DaPakiGuy) June 16, 2018

Not just this video, Tweeple are also sharing memes and GIFs that express their excitement about Eidi and it’s hilarious. From filmy dialogues when your siblings get more Eidi to before and after photos of receiving an Eidi, these not only describe the feeling perfectly but has also made a joyful atmosphere on Twitterverse too. And amid the FIFA World Cup 2018, many are using their favourite football stars to express their feelings.

Sample these:

The look ur brother gives when phupho gives Double Eidi to him cz he is elder pic.twitter.com/gdHoAKN80e — Dr Gujjar (@chupkr_oye) June 16, 2018

When someone was giving me EIDI and my mom said “array yeh aap kya kar rahi hain. Mutt dien” ME: pic.twitter.com/gaQzJn8ZI5 — hoori ! (@HoorainMalik_) June 16, 2018

When someone gives you only 50 rupees as Eidi. pic.twitter.com/mikNoCLuzD — Fatima Shahab (@FamaShah2) June 16, 2018

My reaction when MOM says:

Jitni bhi Eidi jama karli hai sab mujhy day do pic.twitter.com/VCmwDvwoPa — Fatima Ali (@Fatistic14) June 16, 2018

When your younger brother got more Eidi than you..#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/sXYnnq4Af4 — Wasim 🇮🇳 (@Akramwasim_) June 16, 2018

When Someone Says I Got 15K Eidi pic.twitter.com/lAalWYB8yK — 🇩🇪 (@IAmABdulBasitAB) June 16, 2018

That Shocking Moment when you receive an Eidi From A Kanjoos Relative pic.twitter.com/9Ue7NkKR4X — 🇩🇪 (@IAmABdulBasitAB) June 16, 2018

When someone ask about Eidi:

Bhai kis kis ny Eidi D… Me: pic.twitter.com/NMkopVBRrf — S.M.HUZAIFA✨ (@smhuzaifah) June 15, 2018

when uncle comes to you and hand over eidi to your sibling

sitting beside u first 👅 pic.twitter.com/fhepE0fB2A — Navish🧡✌🇵🇰 (@navishrafaqat) June 15, 2018

Mom when you spent all of your eidi on “sharley wali pistool” pic.twitter.com/gLHXwykQsh — Nabeel Ahmad (@Nabeelahmadsam) June 15, 2018

When someone gives you 100rs Eidi. pic.twitter.com/o4nQLRWM6j — DoubleChin 🐣🇦🇷 (@daalchawal27) June 15, 2018

When someone is approaching his or her purse to give u Eidi and inner u is praying

” Ya Allah kam az kam 1000 ka note to de ye”😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/84u0nLpKxh — Dáñgår Dãçtør( Egypt+Salah😘💖💪) (@Molvi_diesel) June 15, 2018

me after getting $5 in eidi pic.twitter.com/pBEvkSXrxP — Ayesha (@__ayeshakhan) June 15, 2018

rare picture of me all dolled up & ready to accept eidi #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/huYYOSAhFU — mashable (@mashaallriaz) June 16, 2018

When i receive 20rps eidi from someone. pic.twitter.com/z2bbxr6Xfz — Fitna. (@IbeChilli) June 15, 2018

When you realise that, ab apki age eidi lanay ke nhi danay ke hay😢 pic.twitter.com/0fLdliyoSe — Khizer Jadoon 🇵🇰 (@kkj_here) June 14, 2018

When finally your Phupho gives you Eidi but your Ami says ” Rahne dejye ab yeh bara hogya hai Eidi kya karega” pic.twitter.com/a1ph1bo4A8 — Mehar_Bilawal_x (@badshahHere) June 14, 2018

When you ask phuppo for Eidi : pic.twitter.com/6yAAaEVTK7 — A R S A L 🔥 (@Fabarsal) June 14, 2018

*When relatives give u Eidi* Mom: pic.twitter.com/XWtEev1NOA — Aryan Sahil 🇵🇰 (@LeMePathaan) June 14, 2018

On EiD:

Kids will be excited for eidi.

Bois gonna plan night parties.

Legends: pic.twitter.com/RjmB57kckW — Mani (@Lahoriya_) June 14, 2018

When your relative give you Eidi

That’s how your sister see’s you.. pic.twitter.com/7yO07BZRTs — Ebad Hassan (@Mr__SYED09) June 14, 2018

Me realising that i have ‘grown up’. And i am no more eligible for Eidi. pic.twitter.com/XJytktOFhL — 🐼 (@_frenchfriesx) June 12, 2018

When my phupho gave me 100 rp in eidi…

Me… pic.twitter.com/PHn3Dupp6B — Laiba🔥 (@laibasanghera) June 13, 2018

1-When they give you Eidi ;)

2-your Parents Notice ;( pic.twitter.com/YQWmIuilLf — Mehmonyy💢💫 (@pOcho_Mat) June 14, 2018

When guests left without giving eidi pic.twitter.com/n6wbRmJReV — Aqsa (@Aqsa_khalid_) June 12, 2018

When kids ask EIDI from me. pic.twitter.com/CwOUnD0VGF — Faiza Hanif ♍ (@22Faizahanif) June 12, 2018

When you refuse to give EIDI to your mom. pic.twitter.com/xhFqTmlfy2 — Faiza Hanif ♍ (@22Faizahanif) June 11, 2018

Eid-al-Fitr is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. From giving alms to the needy, celebrating with family and friends to digging into mouth-watering iftar dishes — the festival marks joy, togetherness and peace.

