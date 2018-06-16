Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Eid-ul-Fitr 2018: People share hilarious memes describing how they feel about Eidi and it’s spot on

Be it for little ones in the house or for the grown-ups, getting Eid gifts or money from elders is always special. And on social media people are sharing GIFs and memes that resonate the feeling of getting an Eidi -- be it a satisfying one or not.

Celebrations on Eid-ul-Fitr are incomplete without big family get-togethers, delicious meals and of course Eidi! Be it for little ones in the house or for grown-ups, getting Eid gifts or money from elders is always special. A quick look through social media will reveal that people are also sharing GIFs and memes that resonate the feeling of getting a satisfying Eidi on this festive occasion – or for some the sadness of not getting it.

One particular video of a little kid checking his pocket while offering prayers at the mosque is going viral, yet again. The video, which surfaced last year, shows the little kid being quite happy about the money stashed in his pocket. The grin on his face is very relatable and Twitterati have posted it online sharing a similar experience.

Watch the video here:

Not just this video, Tweeple are also sharing memes and GIFs that express their excitement about Eidi and it’s hilarious. From filmy dialogues when your siblings get more Eidi to before and after photos of receiving an Eidi, these not only describe the feeling perfectly but has also made a joyful atmosphere on Twitterverse too. And amid the FIFA World Cup 2018, many are using their favourite football stars to express their feelings.

Sample these:

Eid-al-Fitr is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. From giving alms to the needy, celebrating with family and friends to digging into mouth-watering iftar dishes — the festival marks joy, togetherness and peace.

