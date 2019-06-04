Toggle Menu
Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: People celebrate with hilarious Eidi memes

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: After the holy month, if there is one thing that excites children it is the joy of receiving gifts and money from elders. However, going by the chatter online, it's not just children who are excited about Eidi.

As people are gearing up for Eid-ul-Fitr 2019, Eidi jokes and memes have flooded online.

As Muslims around the globe set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, an auspicious festival to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, social media is buzzing with excitement. And it seems it’s not just the sighting of the moon that is keeping all busy online, with many people busy calculating how much they can get as Eidi!

After the holy month, if there is one thing that excites children it is the joy of receiving gifts and money from elders. However, going by the chatter online, it’s not just children who are excited about Eidi. In fact, while some are lamenting the fact that they realised they are “too old to receive Eidi”, others made jokes on the age-old tussle between siblings to corner the most gifts.

Although Eid is likely to be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, across India and Pakistan, there is already a lot of buzz around Eid online. In some parts of the world like UAE and Saudi Arabia, the festival is being celebrated on Tuesday after the moon was sighted late on Monday evening.

A quick look through social media reveals people are sharing GIFs and memes about getting Eidi on this festive occasion – or the sadness over not getting gifts.

Here are some of the tweets on the festival:

