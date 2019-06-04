Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: People celebrate with hilarious Eidi memes

As Muslims around the globe set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, an auspicious festival to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, social media is buzzing with excitement. And it seems it’s not just the sighting of the moon that is keeping all busy online, with many people busy calculating how much they can get as Eidi!

Advertising

After the holy month, if there is one thing that excites children it is the joy of receiving gifts and money from elders. However, going by the chatter online, it’s not just children who are excited about Eidi. In fact, while some are lamenting the fact that they realised they are “too old to receive Eidi”, others made jokes on the age-old tussle between siblings to corner the most gifts.

Although Eid is likely to be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, across India and Pakistan, there is already a lot of buzz around Eid online. In some parts of the world like UAE and Saudi Arabia, the festival is being celebrated on Tuesday after the moon was sighted late on Monday evening.

A quick look through social media reveals people are sharing GIFs and memes about getting Eidi on this festive occasion – or the sadness over not getting gifts.

Here are some of the tweets on the festival:

When Phuphoo say:

Main to bus apny Bate ko he Eidi dongi.. pic.twitter.com/I1aDOAhaGB — ⓞƴɘ ⓙʌŋʋ 🥀🔥 (@phuphoodamunda) June 4, 2019

Expectation v/s reality on Eid. pic.twitter.com/WPQ7kRrm70 — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) June 4, 2019

Relatives : tmri Eidi tmri AMI ko dy de hai.

Me : pic.twitter.com/5sz60VExAP — R_Nouman_Ghaffar🤯 (@RNoumanGhaffar1) June 4, 2019

When everyone giving Eidi to your younger sibling, You be like; https://t.co/qNh7qKZf3U — Shadow🌚 (@_Deadly_Alive) June 4, 2019

Me and my friend trying to figure how many people would we have to take Eidi from, to exceed last year’s benchmark. #EidAlFitr2019 pic.twitter.com/XqfrjOGiX8 — Natique (@nnotthatguy) June 4, 2019

When relatives forget to give you eidi: pic.twitter.com/fChT6SWVxG — Taha Rasool🇵🇰 (@dado_mazoo_aayo) June 4, 2019

When Your Relatives gives u Eidi😆 pic.twitter.com/4dMJsPSWwE — Ayesha Irshad (@AyeshaI17624767) June 4, 2019

Me on Eid when relatives are leaving without giving eidi pic.twitter.com/i3ceDsKtOE — Awab Raza Wattoo (@Awab_Raza46) June 4, 2019

When you realise you’re too old to recieve eidi pic.twitter.com/KIKvCMKY3N — has (@champagnebengi) June 4, 2019

List of people who give me eidi this eid 😈 #future_meme pic.twitter.com/ldSqeXuLFk — Mohy-u-Din (@Rozay_dar) June 4, 2019

My baby sis: “You guys can bank transfer me my Eid money this year” pic.twitter.com/nFBawBZceL — raqia (@rucksaack) June 4, 2019

My Lil siblings when I gave them eidi…. https://t.co/pD8sjPMaTL — Zayn Khan🇵🇰 (@ZaynKhanPK) June 4, 2019

Me explaining

how I deserve

more Eid money

than the kids My parents pic.twitter.com/mL714CRsQO — dalya (@dalyahay) June 3, 2019