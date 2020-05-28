Watch: ‘Guest’ monkey chases TV presenter out of studio during interview

While the monkey seemed comfortable at first resting on the lap of the Egyptian TV presenter Lobna Asal, it soon got agitated. (Source: AlHayah TV Network/ YouTube) While the monkey seemed comfortable at first resting on the lap of the Egyptian TV presenter Lobna Asal, it soon got agitated. (Source: AlHayah TV Network/ YouTube)

Egyptian TV presenter Lobna Asal ran out of a studio mid-interview when a monkey brought to the show by popular Egyptian actor Ibrahim El-Samman began attacking her. The monkey is in El-Samman’s upcoming film and was brought on set while Asal and her co-host Hussam Haddad were talking to the actor about the project.

The monkey, that was wearing a leash, initially appeared to be friendly and playful while Asal was petting it. However, as the interview went on, the animal grew more agitated and suddenly attacked the leg of the TV presenter. The journalist tried to protect herself using a cushion, but with the monkey continuing to jump towards her, she the leash to a colleague and ran.

Watch the video here:

The incident that took place during a live broadcast on TV channel Al Hayat earlier this week.

The actor was in splits after the incident and another animal handler came to calm the animal. The show’s producers went into a commercial break and Asal later returned to the show where she shared a laugh with the guest and co-host.

