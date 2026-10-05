Egyptian shopkeeper catches child falling from balcony: ‘Had no time to think’

An Egyptian shopkeeper has become an internet hero after rescuing a four-year-old boy who fell from a second-floor balcony in Giza Governorate.
CCTV captured the incident, and the video has gone viral on social media. According to a report in Khaleej Times, Ahmed Ragab was standing outside his father’s shop in a densely populated neighbourhood when he heard screams and noticed the child falling from the balcony of a nearby building.
The boy initially landed on a washing line attached to the balcony. The tangled clothesline briefly slowed his fall, giving Ragab enough time to react, the report added. The video shows him running straight to the child and catching him before he hit the ground.
After catching the boy, Ragab is seen looking towards the balcony before walking away with the child in his arms.
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Speaking to local media, Ragab said he did not have time to think about the risks before rushing to save the child. “I had no time to think or calculate the risks. All that was on my mind was to try to save this child before he hits the ground,” a local media outlet quoted him as saying, as per Khaleej Times.
Ragab, who works at his father’s shop, recalled hearing screams before seeing the boy tangled in the washing line and then falling towards the ground. He said he was shaken after the rescue and struggled to process what had happened. “I lost my nerve,” he said.
The video quickly gained traction, drawing numerous reactions. Several users hailed Ragab, with one commenting, “With those reflexes, he was really the right person in the right place at the right time,” a user wrote. “Wow wow wowwww, glad the right man/hero was right there and that child is ok,” another user commented.
“That’s quick response saves the Life. A brave work,” a third user reacted.