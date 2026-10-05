Egyptian shopkeeper catches child falling from balcony: ‘Had no time to think’

An Egyptian shopkeeper has become an internet hero after rescuing a four-year-old boy who fell from a second-floor balcony in Giza Governorate.

CCTV captured the incident, and the video has gone viral on social media. According to a report in Khaleej Times, Ahmed Ragab was standing outside his father’s shop in a densely populated neighbourhood when he heard screams and noticed the child falling from the balcony of a nearby building.

The boy initially landed on a washing line attached to the balcony. The tangled clothesline briefly slowed his fall, giving Ragab enough time to react, the report added. The video shows him running straight to the child and catching him before he hit the ground.