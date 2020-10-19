scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 19, 2020
Bihar polls

Egyptian police officers’ bare-chested graduation event gets many reactions on social media

The video show several shirtless future police officers, standing in attention on the roofs of vans, cars and tanks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 19, 2020 6:41:44 pm
Egyptian Police officer, graduation ceremony, Cairo, Trending news, Egypt news, Indian Express newsThe now-viral video show several shirtless men, standing in attention position on roofs of vans, cars and tanks decorated with the Egyptian flag.

A video of newly-appointed police officers in Egypt turning up bare-chested for their graduation ceremony parade is getting plenty of reactions on social media.

The video show several shirtless future police officers, standing in attention on the roofs of vans, cars and tanks. The men were taking part in their graduation ceremony at the police academy in New Cairo, a local media house reported.

The event was broadcast on a local Egyptian television channel and live streamed on YouTube. However, several short clips of the parade were also shared on social media.

While many compared the ceremony to a pride parade, other’s poked fun at the new recruits choice of clothing.

Watch the entire ceremony here:

The ceremony also included demonstrations of cadets’ sporting abilities and the swearing-in of the new cadets. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, a former army general, was the guest of honour at the celebrations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 19: Latest News

Advertisement