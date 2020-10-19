Egyptian police officers’ bare-chested graduation event gets many reactions on social media

The now-viral video show several shirtless men, standing in attention position on roofs of vans, cars and tanks decorated with the Egyptian flag.

A video of newly-appointed police officers in Egypt turning up bare-chested for their graduation ceremony parade is getting plenty of reactions on social media.

The video show several shirtless future police officers, standing in attention on the roofs of vans, cars and tanks. The men were taking part in their graduation ceremony at the police academy in New Cairo, a local media house reported.

The event was broadcast on a local Egyptian television channel and live streamed on YouTube. However, several short clips of the parade were also shared on social media.

Is anyone checking up on Sisi’s Egypt pic.twitter.com/iMs6HK7qMc — bassem (@saadbassem) October 17, 2020

While many compared the ceremony to a pride parade, other’s poked fun at the new recruits choice of clothing.

Is inflation so bad that the military can’t afford clothes any longer? — Shahzad Khan, PhD (@skhanyz) October 18, 2020

me when I saw the guys on the boat pic.twitter.com/PVkRA0AXh9 — thelostnz (@thelostnz) October 18, 2020

i didn’t know boat companies sponsored pride now — Arno Pedram (@arnopedram) October 17, 2020

Don’t let trump see this, he’ll want one for himself! — Paul Hodgson (@pmhodgson) October 18, 2020

don’t speak the language so i’m not sure what they were trying to display, but i have a feeling it was a great success — Desmond Tsuga 🏺 (@DesmondTsuga) October 18, 2020

And we’re sure this isn’t Cairo’s pride parade? 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 — tim VOTE LIKE DEMOCRACY DEPENDS ON IT 🏳️🌈 (@Timlongman) October 18, 2020

Watch the entire ceremony here:

The ceremony also included demonstrations of cadets’ sporting abilities and the swearing-in of the new cadets. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, a former army general, was the guest of honour at the celebrations.

