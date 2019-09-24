Toggle Menu
Viral video: Egyptian goalkeeper leaves netizens impressed with ‘double save’https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/egyptian-goalkeeper-leaves-netizens-impressed-with-his-double-save-6024205/

Viral video: Egyptian goalkeeper leaves netizens impressed with ‘double save’

Gadi's acrobatic save was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media, with many calling it the "Best save". "What about the shoot???? That was an incredible one-touch," tweeted a user while sharing the clip.

football, football world cup, Goalkeeper goes viral, Mahmoud Gad,
“What about the shoot ???? That was an incredible one-touch,” tweeted a user while sharing the clip.

An Egyptian goalkeeper left netizens impressed after he pulled off an exceptional save by rushing out of the goalbox to clear the ball with a diving header before sprinting back to make a last-ditch save during the Egyptian Premier League game. Surprisingly, he managed the feat in a span of five seconds.

Playing against the Pyramids, ENPPI keeper Mahmoud Gadi decided to come out of his box and headed the ball to deflect it towards the other direction. However, when the ball was volleyed back towards the goal, Gadi quickly sprinted towards it and managed to punch the ball over the bar.

Watch the video here:

Gadi’s acrobatic save was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media, with many calling it the “Best save”. “What about the shoot???? That was an incredible one-touch,” tweeted a user while sharing the clip.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android