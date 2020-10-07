This Egyptian artist makes artworks of celebrities and landmarks using salt

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy poses for a photograph next to pictures made with salt in a gallery room at his home in Hihya city.(Picture credit: Reuters)

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy focuses as he carefully pours white salt onto a black surface to create an image of actor Al Pacino.

Genedy experimented with materials such as leaves and money before settling on a substance he says is versatile and cheap – salt.

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy uses salt for his artwork pictures in a gallery room at his home in Hihya city. (Picture credit: Reuters) Egyptian artist Hany Genedy uses salt for his artwork pictures in a gallery room at his home in Hihya city. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Genedy, who crafts images of Egyptian and international celebrities and landmarks, says he thinks only a handful of artists worldwide use the mineral.

Surrounded by assorted colours of salt in his home studio in a village in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia, the 24-year-old says he developed a secret technique to fix his images.

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy creates art with coloured sand and salt on the floor of a gallery room at his home in Hihya city. (Picture credit: Reuters) Egyptian artist Hany Genedy creates art with coloured sand and salt on the floor of a gallery room at his home in Hihya city. (Picture credit: Reuters)

“At first it took me four or five hours to make a picture with salt then I had to erase it, but later I had the idea of looking for a way to preserve these works,” he said.

“After several attempts, I was able to find a way to fix the pictures,” Genedy said, adding some of his salt works have been hanging on the wall for more than three years.

A man drives a motorcycle in front of murals depicting Liverpool football club’s player Mohamed Salah an Egyptian heart surgeon Magdi Yacoub by artist Hany Gendy in Hihya city. (Picture credit: Reuters) A man drives a motorcycle in front of murals depicting Liverpool football club’s player Mohamed Salah an Egyptian heart surgeon Magdi Yacoub by artist Hany Gendy in Hihya city. (Picture credit: Reuters)

He makes a small income from selling paintings but hopes his salt art will win recognition in Cairo and internationally.

