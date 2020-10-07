scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Hathras case

This Egyptian artist makes artworks of celebrities and landmarks using salt

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy crafts images of international celebrities and landmarks using salt.

By: Reuters | Cairo, Egypt | October 7, 2020 5:57:35 pm
Egyptian artist, Salt painting, Hany Genedy, Egypt, Cairo news, Trending news, Indian Express newsEgyptian artist Hany Genedy poses for a photograph next to pictures made with salt in a gallery room at his home in Hihya city.(Picture credit: Reuters)

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy focuses as he carefully pours white salt onto a black surface to create an image of actor Al Pacino.

Genedy experimented with materials such as leaves and money before settling on a substance he says is versatile and cheap – salt.

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy uses salt for his artwork pictures in a gallery room at his home in Hihya city. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Genedy, who crafts images of Egyptian and international celebrities and landmarks, says he thinks only a handful of artists worldwide use the mineral.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Surrounded by assorted colours of salt in his home studio in a village in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia, the 24-year-old says he developed a secret technique to fix his images.

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy creates art with coloured sand and salt on the floor of a gallery room at his home in Hihya city. (Picture credit: Reuters)

“At first it took me four or five hours to make a picture with salt then I had to erase it, but later I had the idea of looking for a way to preserve these works,” he said.

“After several attempts, I was able to find a way to fix the pictures,” Genedy said, adding some of his salt works have been hanging on the wall for more than three years.

A man drives a motorcycle in front of murals depicting Liverpool football club’s player Mohamed Salah an Egyptian heart surgeon Magdi Yacoub by artist Hany Gendy in Hihya city. (Picture credit: Reuters)

He makes a small income from selling paintings but hopes his salt art will win recognition in Cairo and internationally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 07: Latest News

Advertisement