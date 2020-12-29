scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Egyptian spa offers snake massages, video leaves netizens terrified

Masseuse and spa owner Safwat Sedki said snake massage helps "reduce muscle and joint pain" as well as improve blood circulation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 2:59:36 pm
snake, snake massage, snake massage Egypt, snake massage viral video, snake massage spa, snakes, trending, indian express, indian express newsLive snakes slither on the backs and faces of the people who are looking for pain relief.

There are few things more relaxing than getting a good massage but the one being offered at a spa in Egypt are undoubtedly not for the fainthearted. The people visiting the Cairo spa can choose from several types of massages, including by non-venomous snakes.

In the spa, live snakes slither on the backs and faces of the people who are desperately looking for pain relief. According to a Reuters video, which has now gone viral on social media, a masseuse is seen first rubbing oil on the client’s back and then uses a combination of pythons and around 28 different types of non-venomous snakes during the 30-minute massage session.

Watch the video here:

Masseuse and spa owner Safwat Sedki told the news website that snake massage helps “reduce muscle and joint pain” as well as improve blood circulation.

Diaa Zein, a client at the spa, who stumbled upon the service while scrolling the internet, said he experienced a “sense of relief and rejuvenation” when the snakes were placed on his back.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

“I was nervous at first. Scared of snakes being on my body,” he said. ” But the fear, anxiety and tension was reduced and the session gave a sense of relaxation as the snakes went over my back and having them there boosted my self-confidence,” he says in the clip.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement