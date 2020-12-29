Egyptian spa offers snake massages, video leaves netizens terrified

Live snakes slither on the backs and faces of the people who are looking for pain relief.

There are few things more relaxing than getting a good massage but the one being offered at a spa in Egypt are undoubtedly not for the fainthearted. The people visiting the Cairo spa can choose from several types of massages, including by non-venomous snakes.

In the spa, live snakes slither on the backs and faces of the people who are desperately looking for pain relief. According to a Reuters video, which has now gone viral on social media, a masseuse is seen first rubbing oil on the client’s back and then uses a combination of pythons and around 28 different types of non-venomous snakes during the 30-minute massage session.

Watch the video here:

This massage at a Cairo spa is not for the faint-hearted pic.twitter.com/YWAsHrHn1e — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2020

Masseuse and spa owner Safwat Sedki told the news website that snake massage helps “reduce muscle and joint pain” as well as improve blood circulation.

Diaa Zein, a client at the spa, who stumbled upon the service while scrolling the internet, said he experienced a “sense of relief and rejuvenation” when the snakes were placed on his back.

“I was nervous at first. Scared of snakes being on my body,” he said. ” But the fear, anxiety and tension was reduced and the session gave a sense of relaxation as the snakes went over my back and having them there boosted my self-confidence,” he says in the clip.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens.

Let’s not lie. This is an episode from @FearFactor — Bheeshma Patel (@bheepatel) December 29, 2020

should replace those snakes with leeches. let’s see who’s faint-hearted and not. hehehe — Gid Ben Gurion ✈🧳 (@gideon_ding) December 29, 2020

2021 we all about snakes .🐍🐍 — Chicago March’Eye🌎🌍🌏 (@Chicagomarcheye) December 29, 2020

Those are Nope Ropes…therefore that massage is a big nope. — Patricia Greene (@peagreenenola) December 29, 2020

Hell no! — Cat (@Cat_in_Florida) December 29, 2020