This egg beats Kylie Jenner to become the most liked photo on Instagram

Till Sunday morning, it was Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement picture that had grossed the maximum likes on Instagram. However, things did not remain the same after an egg, yes you read that right, joined the competition. A photo of an orange and lightly freckled egg has managed to beat Jenner’s picture to become the most-liked picture on the photo-sharing platform.

Shared by an account world_record_egg on January 4, the picture of the egg has garnered over 24 million likes at the time of writing, clearly beating the previous record of 18 million likes held by Jenner. It is not clear who is the person behind the account that shared the picture online, and why it is being liked so much.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)!,” read the caption of the egg picture.

Meanwhile, Jenner too joined the fun and responded by posting a hilarious video of smashing an egg. “Take that little egg,” she captioned the post.

With just one picture, the account has over 2.5 million followers.