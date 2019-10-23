Effortless pomegranate slicing hack goes viral, netizens call it ‘life changing’

Though fruits such as pomegranates and pineapples are delicious to eat, they are seldom easy to cut and often it gets messy while one reaches the pulp of the fruit. However, simple fruit-related hack videos have become a rage recently, showing ways to make the cumbersome task easy, bringing respite to fruit lovers. Earlier, a clip showing how to “correctly” cut a pineapple had gone viral and now a video of a person skillfully slicing a pomegranate has left netizens mesmerised.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Have we been eating pineapple the wrong way? This video has left people baffled online

Captioned, “How to effectively slice a pomegranate,” the video shows a new method to cut a pomegranate and the clip has been viewed over 2.5 million times. Interestingly, all throughout the video, the fruit remains attached to its tree as the person effortlessly slices it into six portions.

Watch the video here:

How to effectively slice a pomegranate pic.twitter.com/WdeQwvqeMF — Engineering (@engineeringvids) October 19, 2019

While some called the viral clip “life-changing”, others tried to gauge why the pomegranate was still attached to the tree while it was being cut.

This is life changing! Thanks! — Jodi O’Donnell-Ames (@jodonnellames) October 20, 2019

How to effectively slice a pomegranate:

Rule 1: Don’t pluck it first. — Harish Govindarajan (@harish3092) October 20, 2019

I was raised on the “slice it up and hope it doesn’t stain anything” method — Awkward Gay Crackhead 🌈💀 (@MaskedPyro) October 19, 2019

Right, off to buy a pomegranate! — CFINSDT (@CFINSDT) October 19, 2019

Wouldn’t it be easier if it was taken off the tree first? — Dude, just no (@dhambrick63) October 20, 2019