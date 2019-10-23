Toggle Menu
Effortless pomegranate slicing hack goes viral, netizens call it ‘life changing’https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/effortless-pomegranate-slicing-hack-goes-viral-netizens-call-it-life-changing-6083675/

Effortless pomegranate slicing hack goes viral, netizens call it ‘life changing’

Captioned, "How to effectively slice a pomegranate," the video shows a new method to cut a pomegranate and the clip has been viewed over 2.5 million times.

cutting a pomegranate, cutting a pomegranate viral video, pomegranate cutting hack, easy way to cut pomegranate, viral video
Though fruits such as pomegranates and pineapples are delicious to eat, they are seldom easy to cut and often it gets messy while one reaches the pulp of the fruit.

Though fruits such as pomegranates and pineapples are delicious to eat, they are seldom easy to cut and often it gets messy while one reaches the pulp of the fruit.  However, simple fruit-related hack videos have become a rage recently, showing ways to make the cumbersome task easy, bringing respite to fruit lovers. Earlier, a clip showing how to “correctly” cut a pineapple had gone viral and now a video of a person skillfully slicing a pomegranate has left netizens mesmerised.

ALSO READ | Have we been eating pineapple the wrong way? This video has left people baffled online

Captioned, “How to effectively slice a pomegranate,” the video shows a new method to cut a pomegranate and the clip has been viewed over 2.5 million times. Interestingly, all throughout the video, the fruit remains attached to its tree as the person effortlessly slices it into six portions.

Watch the video here:

While some called the viral clip “life-changing”, others tried to gauge why the pomegranate was still attached to the tree while it was being cut.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android