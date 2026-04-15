Sci-Fi in the Streets: Humanoid robot chases wild boars in Warsaw, internet calls it ‘the future’

Warchocki, who has built a social media presence in Poland, is no stranger to public attention. The robot has previously appeared on television, met with the country’s Minister of Finance and Economy

A humanoid robot named Edward Warchocki is once again making headlines — this time for an unusual encounter with wildlife in Poland’s Warsaw.

In a video shared on Sunday, the Unitree G1 robot can be seen approaching a group of wild boars near a roadside. As it moves toward them, the animals quickly scatter, with Warchocki briefly chasing them across an empty parking lot before stopping once they disappear down the street. Alongside the clip, a post from the robot’s X account read, “I’m herding the wild boars into the forest.”

The footage captures a striking moment: a human-like machine interacting with animals in an everyday urban setting, something that feels both fascinating and slightly surreal.