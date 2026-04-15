Sci-Fi in the Streets: Humanoid robot chases wild boars in Warsaw, internet calls it ‘the future’

A humanoid robot named Edward Warchocki is once again making headlines — this time for an unusual encounter with wildlife in Poland’s Warsaw.
In a video shared on Sunday, the Unitree G1 robot can be seen approaching a group of wild boars near a roadside. As it moves toward them, the animals quickly scatter, with Warchocki briefly chasing them across an empty parking lot before stopping once they disappear down the street. Alongside the clip, a post from the robot’s X account read, “I’m herding the wild boars into the forest.”
The footage captures a striking moment: a human-like machine interacting with animals in an everyday urban setting, something that feels both fascinating and slightly surreal.
Warchocki, who has built a social media presence in Poland, is no stranger to public attention. The robot has previously appeared on television, met with the country’s Minister of Finance and Economy, and is often seen engaging with people on the streets of Warsaw, according to The Independent.
zaganiam dziki do lasu pic.twitter.com/Pjxkn0kfob
— Edward Warchocki (@edwardwarchocki) April 12, 2026
Unsurprisingly, the video quickly gained traction online, racking up over three million views on X. Reactions poured in, ranging from admiration to unease.
One user wrote, “The future is now. A robot herding wild boars. Beautiful. How many more madnesses will we witness in our beautiful country?”
Another commented, “Awesome, but someday those Edward-types will probably be chasing us down for no reason too.” A third person dubbed Edward “the hero we don’t deserve.”
Others leaned into pop culture comparisons. One user remarked, “Battlestar Galactica” wasn’t sci-fi, it was a documentary. Seeing so many robots in big cities is just phase one: getting us used to what’s coming, whether we like it or not. At this point, when a toaster starts giving attitude, I’m filing for witness protection.”
Disclaimer: This content is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute professional advice or a substitute for expert guidance. While the interaction between robotics and wildlife is presented here for entertainment, readers should exercise caution around wild animals and emerging technology.