Edward Snowden slams Elon Musk as Twitter blocks his wife’s account over her pic with their baby: ‘Does this…’

Former computer intelligence consultant and whistle blower Edward Snowden, who leaked highly classified information from the National Security Agency in 2013, called out Twitter CEO Elon Musk for locking his wife’s account on the micro-blogging site. He claimed that Twitter locked his wife Lindsay Mill’s account after she posted a photo of holding their baby, who was naked.

Slamming Musk for handing out bans because of an “algorithm”, he tweeted, “Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it’s time to dial back the algorithm. Just my opinion.”

In another tweet on February 19, Snowden shared the photo that allegedly got his wife’s account locked and wrote, “Twitter just locked my wife @lsjourneys’s account for an ancient baby photo that even spineless Instagram had no problem with. Do parents need to worry? Are baby butts, happy bath photos, etc. banworthy now?”

The post divided netizens as some said it was completely harmless while others sided with the decision of Twitter.

“It’s a cute pic but I do agree with twitter. Pls remember that twitter is fighting against Child-Porn. It’s priority #1 and this is a naked baby. Doesn’t matter if from the front, back etc. But I do understand ur Intensions behind this pic, wich is cute,” commented a user. “I see a beautiful picture Edward,” said another. “I can see how the algorithm could easily interpret this as coming from a child pornographer…I mean, it’s a naked adult holding a naked baby with its butt showing. And if the algorithm errs on the side of caution I’m okay with that,” opined a third.