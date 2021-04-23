Little girl told her painting is ‘wrong’, Twitterati join forces to shower her love

Many asked if the girl could paint for them, including a few galleries!

The sheer delight of turning everything into a canvas is what makes children enjoy art the most. However, there aren’t any hard and fast rules for what defines a ‘right’ artwork. So, naturally, a little girl was disappointed when she was told her painting was “wrong”, but thoughtful people online joined their forces to lift her spirits.

One of the greatest joys anyone had as a child was to scribble away, trying to put vivid imaginations into the tangible world. Similarly, little Edie created a masterpiece for her after school art club. However, her art teacher saw her painting and said she had done it wrong.

Seeing her daughter upset, mother Gemma Leighton from Chester, UK shared the painting on Twitter saying, “You can’t do art wrong!” Leighton added that Edie was “so upset as art is her favourite thing to do”. She also asked Twitterati if they could show the little artist some support and like her painting to encourage her. And netizens didn’t disappoint.

My 6 year old daughter painted this amazing scene at an after school art club. Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?! You can't do art wrong! She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do.

Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting? pic.twitter.com/LV8rOgPwjc — Gemma Leighton (@GemLeighton) April 21, 2021

Soon, the tweet went viral, getting responses from across the globe, with people sharing artworks of their own children and grandchildren to keep her going. The tweet created so much positive responses that even Tate Art Gallery commented, appreciating the little girl’s work. Many also approached her for commissioned work!

We love your painting Edie! ❤️☁️🌳 https://t.co/f7CBZAx6MA — Tate (@Tate) April 22, 2021

Hi. I'm Director of Arts and Culture for the City of Detroit. Please ask Edie whether I can buy her painting. It is BEAUTIFUL! And I want it. Rr https://t.co/xOY4CWEZIH — Rochelle Riley (@rochelleriley) April 22, 2021

Hey Edie I love this painting so much that I’d like to buy one. Will you make a special one just for me? Maybe with Raven in it? 💜 https://t.co/TjqcZ3SHj7 — tara strong (@tarastrong) April 22, 2021

Art has no rules! Edie… I wish I could create as free as you! 🎨 https://t.co/6RTLoFYuUx — David Garibaldi (@garibaldiarts) April 23, 2021

Edie… Your art is AWESOME!!! There is no such thing as doing art “wrong”. There are only teachers who are wrong”!!! Your art shows amazing freedom and spirit. How can that be “wrong”?!?! Keep doing EXACTLY what you are doing. I LOVE it!!! https://t.co/PRwkYfN3ru — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) April 22, 2021

Edie, I will never forget coloring a horse blue when I was about your age and being told it was wrong. I believed it. I shouldn’t have. Why can’t you draw a blue horse? Don’t let anyone tell you how to do art. Math is right or wrong. Art never is. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 21, 2021

Dear Edie, Trust your talent and ignore unkindness from those who wish they had it. This is the life of an artist. What a beautiful painting. — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) April 22, 2021

When I was in middle school my English teacher told me to stop writing rhyming poems because they were too juvenile. I never stopped though and making rhyming poems has been my career for over 20 years! Your painting is perfect! Keep it up! Don’t worry what anyone else thinks. ❤️ — Kimya Dawson (@mrskimyadawson) April 22, 2021

Gemma, show Edie this picture by the French artist, Raoul Dufy, and please tell her that her painting reminded me of his pictures. I would get Edie's picture made into a card or canvas print, or both, on Snapfish, and hang it in the house. pic.twitter.com/qeEH6X8StW — Jan Bird (@pictureladyjan) April 21, 2021

She paints like Kandinsky. This is Study for Improvisation V, at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. pic.twitter.com/0FOxvJ1ooC — Rev. Dr. Boudyka (@bdk1521) April 22, 2021

Edie… In the not too distant future? pic.twitter.com/hBzBA93IBe — Paladin 55 (@B_L_Mencken) April 22, 2021

My daughter did this a la Van Gogh, teacher reaction was similar. So disappointing. pic.twitter.com/6Rr63Blnm3 — Pascual Pérez-Paredes 🇪🇺 🇪🇺 🇪🇺 (@perezparedes) April 21, 2021

Moved by the heartwarming response, Leighton later shared a video of her daughter thanking everyone and saying that she feels “much more confident” after receiving all the love.

Edie would like to thank everyone for the kind and encouraging support.

She feels much more confident than she did this morning and will continue with her art and is apparently now opening an etsy shop (first I've heard of it😂😂😂) And a huge thanks from me too.. You're all ace pic.twitter.com/23rjcHBh5S — Gemma Leighton (@GemLeighton) April 21, 2021

Blown away by the positivity and overwhelming response, she even started a page for Edie’s art page to not just share the little girl’s drawing but use it “as a space for all children to upload their magnificent creations!”