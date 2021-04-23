scorecardresearch
Friday, April 23, 2021
Little girl told her painting is ‘wrong’, Twitterati join forces to shower her love

Six-year-old Edie from Chester, UK was recently told her painting for after school art club was not right and was very upset. However, netizens had an overwhelming response to her mother's call to encourage her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 23, 2021 7:00:47 pm
child painting wrong, child art get support from netizens, child told painting wrong netizens defend, viral news, good news, indian expressMany asked if the girl could paint for them, including a few galleries!

The sheer delight of turning everything into a canvas is what makes children enjoy art the most. However, there aren’t any hard and fast rules for what defines a ‘right’ artwork. So, naturally, a little girl was disappointed when she was told her painting was “wrong”, but thoughtful people online joined their forces to lift her spirits.

One of the greatest joys anyone had as a child was to scribble away, trying to put vivid imaginations into the tangible world. Similarly, little Edie created a masterpiece for her after school art club. However, her art teacher saw her painting and said she had done it wrong.

Seeing her daughter upset, mother Gemma Leighton from Chester, UK shared the painting on Twitter saying, “You can’t do art wrong!” Leighton added that Edie was “so upset as art is her favourite thing to do”. She also asked Twitterati if they could show the little artist some support and like her painting to encourage her. And netizens didn’t disappoint.

Soon, the tweet went viral, getting responses from across the globe, with people sharing artworks of their own children and grandchildren to keep her going. The tweet created so much positive responses that even Tate Art Gallery commented, appreciating the little girl’s work. Many also approached her for commissioned work!

Moved by the heartwarming response, Leighton later shared a video of her daughter thanking everyone and saying that she feels “much more confident” after receiving all the love.

Blown away by the positivity and overwhelming response, she even started a page for Edie’s art page to not just share the little girl’s drawing but use it “as a space for all children to upload their magnificent creations!”

