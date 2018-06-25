In a response to Melania Trump, Eddie Vedder’s wife dons ‘Yes We All Care. Y Don’t U?’ Jacket at Pearl Jam concert

People lauded Vedder and his wife for taking a stand against Melania Trump’s fashion choice. People lauded Vedder and his wife for taking a stand against Melania Trump’s fashion choice.

Using fashion for diplomacy to send out subtle yet a poignant message is not new to politics. However, the recently worn jacket by First Lady of the USA received a lot of flak, not only from political parties but from people online. Visiting the children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border, thanks to Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, Melania Trump chose a coat that read, “I really don’t care, do u?” emblazoned on the back. As her choice of clothing was described as “huge low point” is now getting a creative response. In a form of protest at a Pearl Jam concert in Milan, musician Eddie Vedder’s wife Jill sported her own version of the garment that read “Yes We All Care. Y Don’t U?”

The photo was shared on Twitter by the band and users on the microblogging site were happy with the response. Many even wondered where they could find this version of the military jacket and send it to the White House.

This was not the first time the artiste launched an attack on the POTUS and his immigration policy. Earlier during the Europe tour in London, Vedder dedicated a performance of “Love Boat Captain” to Trump saying, “For mom’s and dad’s and children being separated at the border. That isn’t the country I remember,” also urging someone to tag the president in the performance.

Vedder is not the only one with a response to Trump’s Zara jacket. Another US clothing company too took a sartorial swipe at first lady Melania Trump, selling jackets saying “I really care, don’t you?” All proceeds from the jackets, selling for $98, will be donated to a Texas-based refugee and immigrant advocacy group, said Emma McIlroy, chief executive of the Wildfang clothing company in Portland, Oregon.

