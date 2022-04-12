Ed Sheeran sings, dances with pub-goers in England. Watch video

Pub-goers in Birmingham were surprised to see singer Ed Sheeran joining them, and dancing and singing with them over the weekend. A video showing Sheeran holding a glass of beer, singing, and grooving with people in the Roost Pub in Small Heath has won hearts online.

In the 27-second video, the Thinking Out Loud singer is seen enjoying the party with the pubgoers on Sunday. They are all heard singing the song No Games by Serani. Sheeran moves around and gets a cue stick from a man while holding a glass of beer. The group seems enthralled by the singer’s presence.

My dads pal with Ed Sheeran in the roost 🤣🤣 only blues pic.twitter.com/ZGgWnu2nty — SHA (@NorthBSHA) April 11, 2022

As per The Daily Mail, after winning the copyright case on his track, Shape of You, the 31-year-old singer has been partying. The report also said Sheeran also treated himself to drinks at the pub.

Birmingham Live said that the singer was accompanied by his mate Small Heath rapper Jaykae. Ian, the owner of the pub, told Birmingham Live that he didn’t even recognise Sheeran when he came through the door at around 9:30 pm. Jaykae had called before, but he did not disclose who was with him.

“I didn’t even notice, I walked straight past him. It’s only when everyone else started saying ‘Ed Sheeran’s in The Roost!’ that I realised,” he added.

Ian found Sheeran as down to earth as he mingled with everyone in the pub. “He was absolutely sound, great to everyone, having a laugh and a joke and a game of pool with the lads,” Ian told Birmingham Live. “He was absolutely brilliant. As good as gold, really down to earth,” he added.