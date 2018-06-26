Ed Sheeran took pee breaks in the middle of a sold-out concert and Internet users are now divided

Reportedly, Ed Sheeran went off the stage because he “needed a pee” two times, while the crowd waited for him to return. (Source: Ed Sheeran/Instagram) Reportedly, Ed Sheeran went off the stage because he “needed a pee” two times, while the crowd waited for him to return. (Source: Ed Sheeran/Instagram)

Attending an Ed Sheeran live-concert is probably the life goal of several people across the globe out there. And it probably was for many who got to attend his gig at Cardiff in the United Kingdom. According to a report by the BBC, the Grammy award-winning British musician went off the stage because he “needed a pee” two times, while the crowd waited for him to return. While the first time he took off to attend the call of nature after performing his hit number Galway Girl, the second time was in the middle of singing Photograph. He rushed saying “I’m so sorry Cardiff” to the toilet. Given how things rarely escape the Internet’s attention these days, the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker’s pee-breaks too got social media talking. — Now that’s a line I never thought I will write, but what did I know.

Here are some of the responses Sheeran’s little detours during his concert garnered on the Internet.

I’ve never seen 60,000 people wait so patiently for someone to go to the toilet… twice #EdSheeran #Cardiff — Ｓ Ａ Ｒ Ａ Ｈ Ｂ Ｒ Ｏ Ｗ Ｎ (@SarahBrownWorld) June 23, 2018

I think watching Ed Sheeran go to toilet was up there with one of my favourite moments of the night 🤣 pic.twitter.com/57zfHETu1x — shannon louise (@shan_louise13) June 23, 2018

Day 3 of the Ed Sheeran gig complete. Personal highlight was when he had to take his Guitar off in a hurry slap bang in the middle of a song to run to the toilet. Then on his return pick up the guitar and just start singing again as if the fans didn’t notice the 5 min silence lol — Scotty K (@Till_Dude_Epos) June 23, 2018

Ed Sheeran was amazing even if he did go the toilet TWICE 😂 Only he could leave a song half way through to pee and then pick up exactly where he left off.

Honestly a great night, especially hearing ‘I See Fire’. pic.twitter.com/QoMVkoWL8Z — Tom Matt Dix (@TomDavidMattDix) June 23, 2018

Is it just me that reads this and thinks someone should check his glucose? Takes 5 seconds right? Ed Sheeran stops sell-out Cardiff concert for the toilet – twice – https://t.co/C5Wuk6jPmx — Andy (@BroomOwl) June 24, 2018

My Ed Sheeran experience; there was a proposal. Then someone gave birth in the toilets & there was fight/arguments everywhere! But he was amazing ❤️ — Chlo Williams (@chlowilliams8) June 23, 2018

why is everyone complaining about ed sheeran going to the toilet during his shows. if you gotta go, you gotta go — Faith (@faithmackeen00) June 24, 2018

Exactly, Faith, thank you! “When you gotta go, you gotta go!” So what if you are Ed Sheeran?!

