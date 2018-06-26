Follow Us:
Ed Sheeran took pee breaks in the middle of a sold-out concert and Internet users are now divided

Given how things rarely escape the Internet's attention these days, Ed Sheeran's pee-breaks too got social media talking. — Now that's a line I never thought I will write, but what did I know.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2018 9:45:31 am
ed sheeran, ed sheeran cardiff, ed sheeran cardiff toilet, ed sheeran cardiff pee breaks, Indian express, Indian express news Reportedly, Ed Sheeran went off the stage because he “needed a pee” two times, while the crowd waited for him to return. (Source: Ed Sheeran/Instagram)

Attending an Ed Sheeran live-concert is probably the life goal of several people across the globe out there. And it probably was for many who got to attend his gig at Cardiff in the United Kingdom. According to a report by the BBC, the Grammy award-winning British musician went off the stage because he “needed a pee” two times, while the crowd waited for him to return. While the first time he took off to attend the call of nature after performing his hit number Galway Girl, the second time was in the middle of singing Photograph. He rushed saying “I’m so sorry Cardiff” to the toilet. Given how things rarely escape the Internet’s attention these days, the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker’s pee-breaks too got social media talking. — Now that’s a line I never thought I will write, but what did I know.

Here are some of the responses Sheeran’s little detours during his concert garnered on the Internet.

Exactly, Faith, thank you! “When you gotta go, you gotta go!” So what if you are Ed Sheeran?!

