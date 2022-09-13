Watch: Construction workers use digger to save dog from drowning

Animal rescue videos make for some of the most wholesome content on social media. A video in which construction workers use their digger to save a dog from drowning is going viral.

As reported by The Daily Mail, a group of builders at Pasaje Canton, a town in Ecuador, received a radio alert that a dog was being carried away by fast-moving water in a canal near them.

The construction workers quickly used the resources they had and worked together to save the dog. In the viral rescue video, a builder is seen sitting into the scoop of a digger and hovering over the gushing water. Soon he spots the dog coming through the water towards him. Thanks to his quick reflexes, the construction worker manages to get hold of the dog while maintaining his balance and pulls the dog to his lap. Both of them are then pulled to safety.

The undated video of his epic rescue act was posted online by the popular Twitter user Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) on Monday. It has gathered over 2.1 million views so far.

During the construction of an irrigation canal, an upstream contractor reported that a dog had been swept away. A brave unnamed construction worker who rides and successfully rescues👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pizrtjdbcc — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 12, 2022

Bless this man! He could have been swept away too, but he selflessly rescued that dog despite it! Is it weird that I think men who do things like this are REALLY attractive? lol — Del (@GalacticPawn) September 12, 2022

I respect your bravery, but “safety first.” He never secured himself with a harness, endangering his and the dog’s life. — ℕ𝕚𝕝𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕟 𝔸𝕔𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕒 (🇿) (@Nilsson_Acosta) September 12, 2022

What an amazing example of humanity here, putting oneself at extreme risk for another being. — Ryan *Resist Fascism* (@wrestlingescape) September 13, 2022

Seeing stories like this gives me hope in humanity — 𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖔𝖑𝖊𝖔𝖓 𝖇𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖋𝖆𝖗𝖙 (@DarkLordSlush) September 13, 2022

Compassion for animals is intimately associated with goodness of character, and it may be confidently asserted that he who is cruel to animals cannot be a good man. Arthur Schopenhauer, The Basis of Morality — Nena Taylor (@silentwalker111) September 13, 2022

A Twitter user commented on it, “What a save ! One great guy and one lucky dog. Long life to both of you.”

Another user remarked, “Bless this man! He could have been swept away too, but he selflessly rescued that dog despite it! Is it weird that I think men who do things like this are REALLY attractive? Lol”.