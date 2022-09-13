scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Watch: Construction workers use digger to save dog from drowning

The video of the dog’s dramatic rescue was reportedly taken in Ecuador.

Dog rescue video, Dog saved by construction workers, Ecuador dog saved through digger by construction workers, Workers use JCB to save dog from drowning, viral dog rescue, Indian expressThe undated video of this epic dog rescue has gathered over 2.1 million views on Twitter.

Animal rescue videos make for some of the most wholesome content on social media. A video in which construction workers use their digger to save a dog from drowning is going viral.

As reported by The Daily Mail, a group of builders at Pasaje Canton, a town in Ecuador, received a radio alert that a dog was being carried away by fast-moving water in a canal near them.

ALSO READ |‘Rich by heart’: Dog travels with e-rickshaw driver daily, netizens love their bond

The construction workers quickly used the resources they had and worked together to save the dog. In the viral rescue video, a builder is seen sitting into the scoop of a digger and hovering over the gushing water. Soon he spots the dog coming through the water towards him. Thanks to his quick reflexes, the construction worker manages to get hold of the dog while maintaining his balance and pulls the dog to his lap. Both of them are then pulled to safety.

The undated video of his epic rescue act was posted online by the popular Twitter user Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) on Monday. It has gathered over 2.1 million views so far.

A Twitter user commented on it, “What a save ! One great guy and one lucky dog. Long life to both of you.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Another user remarked, “Bless this man! He could have been swept away too, but he selflessly rescued that dog despite it! Is it weird that I think men who do things like this are REALLY attractive? Lol”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 12:43:59 pm
Next Story

UK jobless rate hits 48-year low as people quit labour market

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Premium
5 reasons why young people should get Covid booster shot

5 reasons why young people should get Covid booster shot

What is a constitutional monarchy, which King Charles III has vowed to uphold?

What is a constitutional monarchy, which King Charles III has vowed to uphold?

With experiments inconclusive, India's World T20 squad is leap of faith

With experiments inconclusive, India's World T20 squad is leap of faith

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement