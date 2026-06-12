Economist who correctly predicted last 3 FIFA World Cup winners picks surprise champion for 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway on June 11, with hosts Mexico opening their campaign against South Africa. As fans across the globe dream of seeing their nations go all the way, predictions about the eventual champion have once again become a major talking point.

Football has seen its fair share of famous forecasters over the years. Many still remember Paul the Octopus, whose uncanny predictions stole the spotlight during the 2010 World Cup. But among the more unlikely names to earn a reputation for accuracy is German economist Joachim Klement.

Klement has built a track record that few pundits can match. Using a statistical model that factors in variables such as population size and FIFA rankings, he successfully predicted Germany’s triumph in 2014, France’s victory in 2018, and Argentina’s title-winning run in 2022.