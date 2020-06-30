Eau de Space: This October, know the smell of space on Earth

Independently verified by actual astronauts, Space smells as “seared steak, raspberries, and rum”. (Representational image/ Pixabay) Independently verified by actual astronauts, Space smells as “seared steak, raspberries, and rum”. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

If you cannot go to outer space, you can now at least know how it smells like. Come October, Eau de Space, an outer space-scented fragrance, will be available commercially.

The one-of-the-kind fragrance was first created by Steve Pearce, a chemist and the founder of Omega Ingredients, when NASA reached out to him in 2008 to help astronauts know how outer space smells.

“NASA’s goal of simulating space during training is to eliminate any surprises astronauts might experience in Outer Space,” the perfume’s kickstarter campaign page read. The ingredient company specialises in creating the “highest quality natural flavours & ingredients for the food & beverage industry,” according to their website.

Now, almost a decade later, the company wants people’s support to mass manufacturer it so that everyone can experience it. The company needs backers to pledge money — a $10 to meet the MOQ (Minimum order Quantity), the campaign explained.

The makers claim that the scent of space is “independently verified by actual astronauts, down to earth”, who have described the smell as “seared steak, raspberries, and rum”.

It took the chemist approximately four years to develop it, Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond told CNN. The company underlines that their main goal with Eau de Space is to increase interest in STEM ( science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) learning for K-12 students.

Teaming up with best perfumers in the world along with top fashion, tech, design, and logistics experience — all with a desire to increase STEM through experiential education, the company wants to donate money to such educational projects through the money raised as well.

“We plan to implement a take back life cycle allowing the reuse and sanitisation of un-used product. These will be donated to K-12 educational programs around the world,” the makers wrote on their campaign page.

