Easter bunny pays surprise visit during White House press briefing

The Easter Bunny with White House press secretary Jen Psaki at the White House in Washington. (Picture credit: Reuters)

A White House staff, dressed as an Easter bunny, paid a surprise visit to the White House press room as press secretary Jen Psaki was concluding a regular media briefing with reporters.

As part of the White House Easter celebrations, the life-size bunny, wearing a face mask, handed out Easter eggs and candies to reporters.

“We have a special guest. I will say that we know that this is one of the events where people get to take their children, family members, friends to,” Psaki said, as the Easter Bunny walked towards the podium.

“It’s not quite the same. We’ll do a big one next year, but we still wanted to have a visitor and some special commemorative Easter eggs for all of you from the president and first lady,” She added.

Easter Bunny in the briefing room! pic.twitter.com/vBRj2WNXb1 — Morgan Chalfant (@mchalfant16) April 5, 2021

According to The Hill, the multi-coloured eggs handed out to reporters were decorated with a picture of a rabbit wearing a face mask and had signatures of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the back.

The Easter Bunny had also made an appearance at an event earlier Monday when President Biden delivered the Easter message, instead of the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The traditional event is being cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Is this what they mean when they say “other duties as assigned”?! So great to stop by ⁦@PressSec⁩’s briefing today. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/NTctbV4Jaq — Meghan Hays (@MegHays46) April 5, 2021

It was later revealed that it was Meghan Hays, White House director of message planning, who dressed up as the Easter bunny after she tweeted a photo of herself in the costume.

“Is this what they mean when they say ‘other duties as assigned’?!” Hays wrote while sharing the picture.