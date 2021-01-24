scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Must Read

‘Breathtaking’: Netizens react after ISS shares images of Earth from space

Shared on the official Twitter handle of ISS, the series of pictures show the Earth's aurora viewed between the city lights and stars.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 24, 2021 1:29:06 pm
Aurora, Earth’s aurora, International Space Station, ISS earth aurora pictures, Earth’s aurora from space, Aurora from space, Aurora from space station, NASA, Trending news, Indian Express news.Since being posted, the post has garnered over 2 lakh likes on Twitter.

The International Space Station (ISS) often graces the internet with their stunning images of the Earth as viewed from space. Shared on the official Twitter handle of ISS, the latest series of pictures show the Earth’s aurora viewed between the city lights and stars.

The post explains that the picture was taken when the space station was orbiting at 51.6° above the equator.

“The station’s orbit takes it as high 51.6° above the equator offering awe-inspiring views of the Earth’s aurora in
between the city lights and the twinkling stars,” ISS wrote while sharing the pictures online.

Take a look here:

Take a look at some reactions here:

Recently, NASA releases stunning images of Jupiter’s northern and southern auroras, which made waves on the internet.

