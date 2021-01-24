‘Breathtaking’: Netizens react after ISS shares images of Earth from space

Since being posted, the post has garnered over 2 lakh likes on Twitter.

The International Space Station (ISS) often graces the internet with their stunning images of the Earth as viewed from space. Shared on the official Twitter handle of ISS, the latest series of pictures show the Earth’s aurora viewed between the city lights and stars.

The post explains that the picture was taken when the space station was orbiting at 51.6° above the equator.

"The station's orbit takes it as high 51.6° above the equator offering awe-inspiring views of the Earth's aurora in

between the city lights and the twinkling stars," ISS wrote while sharing the pictures online.

The station’s orbit takes it as high 51.6° above the equator offering awe-inspiring views of the Earth’s aurora in between the city lights and the twinkling stars. https://t.co/gzNPCS8UMl pic.twitter.com/JEAwJI0LEX — International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 23, 2021

Sweet pictures from space station. — Flyonwall (@Alexand10168090) January 24, 2021

Waw what a beautiful view of the Earth. 👍👏. — Lauryssen Rita (@LauryssenR) January 23, 2021

When God paints this is what happens — Daniel MM (@Chronoplasia) January 23, 2021

seen from your perspective, the future looks MUCH better than down here😍👍 — Dancer (@Dancer01802366) January 23, 2021

Most Beautiful thing to experience atleast once in a life time — Sibtain Raza (@Sibtainrazajami) January 24, 2021

Wow, what a magnificent job. What beautiful images! — Luísa Mesquita 🪐 (@luisagmvieira) January 23, 2021

Breathtaking, tbh beautiful 💖🌹💯 — jojozoey (@Jojozoey1) January 24, 2021

It’s so beautiful 💕 Thanks. — Bauzi (@bauzi20) January 23, 2021

Amazing and beautiful. — United States of America aka. We the People (@SDEnyaRedRain) January 24, 2021

These photos are incredible… I had to make the second one my header photo so I can see it every day 😁 — Jordan Nimz (@jordanjnimz) January 23, 2021

Recently, NASA releases stunning images of Jupiter’s northern and southern auroras, which made waves on the internet.