‘Bewitching scene’: ISS’ post showing Earth’s ‘glowing’ horizon at night leaves netizens in awe

Thanks to astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS), enthusiast are always up for some treats as they keep sharing out-of-the-world pictures. In a recent post, ISS left all mesmerised once again by sharing a rare sight: Earth’s horizon at night.

While twinkling lights of the urban landscapes seen from the outer space may no longer come as a surprise, the recent pictures shared by ISS showed how the horizon looks at night. “The Earth’s horizon at night is ringed by an air glow surrounded by stars in these pics from the station.” the agency wrote while sharing a few stunning shots.

The post captured the beauty of not just artificial lights glowing up the Earth’s surface but highlighted how beautiful the natural light ring against the starry backdrop looked from the space.

Along with the images, they attached a link that directed to NASA Johnson’s photo gallery on Flickr, allowing enthusiast to check more pictures along with details of which place in the world was photographed. One image captured by a crew member showed the city lights of England, The Netherlands, Belgium and France, while another was taken when the ISS was orbiting above Afghanistan. The picture showed not just the city lights of India and Pakistan but the well-lit border separating both the countries was also captured.

ISS and NASA are known for actively posting fascinating and magnificent astronomical-themed photographs across their handles on various social media platforms. From a recent one depicting a ‘cosmic rose’ to black hole ‘tsunami’, their posts often leave netizens intrigued to know more and this time was no different.

Ever since the post has been shared by ISS, it gained nearly 120K likes on Instagram and thousands of retweets on Twitter as well. People can’t seem to get over the beauty of the glowing Earth merged with stars’ aura.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the pictures.

This makes me curious… What color does the air glow appear in equator area? https://t.co/gjfqGdBWqL — Samuel Johannes (@sam__john_) September 25, 2021

It’s stunning to see how thin the layer of atmosphere is that protects and sustains us all. https://t.co/Al7oQhgdVQ — Zach Christman (@Zach_Christman) September 23, 2021

Sooo beautiful and such a privilege to have. Let’s not mess this up. https://t.co/g7cN2VbPGr — Anita Thomas-Maillé (@urbanmoon) September 23, 2021

Pictures like this makes you realize how thin the atmosphere really is. https://t.co/ZEZqAwPBmq — Dragonfly (@SoftailDeluxe1) September 23, 2021

These pics of Earth’s atmosphere being visible really impart a sense of perspective on how thick it is (about 60 miles) https://t.co/kw1Xh6vrLy — Josh Parker (@DeltaV1701) September 23, 2021

@Space_Station do you have any pictures of the night sky without the earth or light interference? Would love to see the quality without the atmospheric interference — Peter Walsh (@PeteWalsh_ZAR) September 23, 2021

It’s always mindblowing to casually receive photographs from space in real-time while casually scrolling through your newsfeed — Codeschool.pk (@codeschool_pk) September 25, 2021