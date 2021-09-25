scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 25, 2021
MUST READ

‘Bewitching scene’: ISS’ post showing Earth’s ‘glowing’ horizon at night leaves netizens in awe

The post captured the beauty of not just artificial lights glowing up the Earth's surface but highlighted how beautiful the natural light ring against the starry backdrop looked from the space.

By: Trends Desk |
September 25, 2021 5:22:13 pm
ISS, International Space Station, NASA, iss earth horizon ring, earth, earth horizon night photo, nasa space photo earth, science news, indian expressThe city lights of Pakistan and India, along with the well-light international border seen from the Space. (Source: ISS/ Twitter)

Thanks to astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS), enthusiast are always up for some treats as they keep sharing out-of-the-world pictures. In a recent post, ISS left all mesmerised once again by sharing a rare sight: Earth’s horizon at night.

While twinkling lights of the urban landscapes seen from the outer space may no longer come as a surprise, the recent pictures shared by ISS showed how the horizon looks at night. “The Earth’s horizon at night is ringed by an air glow surrounded by stars in these pics from the station.” the agency wrote while sharing a few stunning shots.

ALSO READ |Astronaut posts workout video from International Space Station, clip goes viral

The post captured the beauty of not just artificial lights glowing up the Earth’s surface but highlighted how beautiful the natural light ring against the starry backdrop looked from the space.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Along with the images, they attached a link that directed to NASA Johnson’s photo gallery on Flickr, allowing enthusiast to check more pictures along with details of which place in the world was photographed. One image captured by a crew member showed the city lights of England, The Netherlands, Belgium and France, while another was taken when the ISS was orbiting above Afghanistan. The picture showed not just the city lights of India and Pakistan but the well-lit border separating both the countries was also captured.

ISS and NASA are known for actively posting fascinating and magnificent astronomical-themed photographs across their handles on various social media platforms. From a recent one depicting a ‘cosmic rose’ to black hole ‘tsunami’, their posts often leave netizens intrigued to know more and this time was no different.

Ever since the post has been shared by ISS, it gained nearly 120K likes on Instagram and thousands of retweets on Twitter as well. People can’t seem to get over the beauty of the glowing Earth merged with stars’ aura.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the pictures.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 25: Latest News

Advertisement