Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle highlights effects of climate change, urges people to live more sustainably

On Earth Day 2022, which falls on Friday, Google addressed the pressing challenge of climate change through its doodle. “Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change,” the company said.

Today’s Google Doodle uses real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources to showcase the impact of climate change across different regions.

Throughout the day, the doodle images will change to represent different locations of the earth and the impact of global warming in these areas over the years. Each image will remain on the homepage for several hours at a time.

Google shows Harz Forests in Germany destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to rising temperatures and severe drought.

Today’s doodle showcases real imagery from Glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa, Sermersooq Glacier retreat in Greenland, Great Barrier Reef in Australia and Harz Forests in Germany, all having witnessed the impact of climate crisis in some form or another.

Warmer temperatures over time are changing weather patterns and disrupting the usual balance of nature. This poses many risks to human beings and all other forms of life on Earth.

Google’s doodle showing Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Google’s doodle showing Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Earth Day is an international event celebrated around the world to pledge support for environmental protection. Several events and campaigns are being held worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The year 2022 marks the 52nd anniversary of the annual celebrations.