scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

2010, 2014, 2018 and now 2022, EA Sports correctly predicts FIFA World Cup winner for fourth consecutive time

EA Sports, a division of Electronic Arts and creator of the FIFA franchise, have correctly predicted all the World Cup winners from Spain in 2010 simulating all the matches.

EA Sports correctly predicts FIFA World Cup winner 2022, FIFA World Cup Qatar, Argentina win World Cup, Lionel Messi, messi wins fifa world cup, FIFA 2022, FIFA game, Argentina vs France, Kylian Mbappe, viral, trending, Indian ExpressEA Sports, a division of Electronic Arts, have correctly predicted the World Cup winner for an unprecedented fourth time.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Predicting the country that would win the FIFA World Cup is not an easy task as there are so many teams that are fancied to go all the way. So, it becomes quite a feat if someone can correctly predict the World Cup winner before the tournament begins. However, can you imagine someone correctly predicting the country winning the FIFA World Cup for the fourth consecutive edition?

EA Sports, a division of Electronic Arts that develops and publishes sports video games and is behind the massively successful FIFA franchise, have correctly predicted the World Cup winner for an unprecedented fourth time. Netizens have been left astonished when Argentina beat France on penalties to lift their third World Cup, their first in 36 years, and it was again predicted by EA Sports.

Also Read |From Messi dancing on a table to celebrating with his mother, social media erupts as Argentina lift FIFA World Cup 2022

After Argentina suffered a shocking upset against Saudi Arabia in their opening game, not many would have predicted the team to go all the way. But an inspiring performance from their talisman Lionel Messi, who scored seven goals and made three assists, took them to World Cup glory.

From Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014, France in 2018 and now Argentina in 2022, EA Sports have been able to correctly predict the World Cup winner by simulating all the matches.

“The crowning moment in an iconic career. Congratulations Argentina, #FIFAWorldCup winners,” EA Sports tweeted.

“Your prediction was right. Congratulations for Argentina,” commented a user.

“How is this even possible that ever time your predictions are correct something is indeed wrong here. Spain in 2010, Germnay in 2014, France in 2018, Argentina in 2022. Plz tell already who is going to win next?” said another.

“Anyone else thinks it’s mad suspicious how ea sports predict the right winner every time for the last 4 world cups?” posted a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

“I’ve already accepted that EA Sports World Cup prediction is gonna come to pass, Argentina to win it all,” another person wrote. “What’s the point of watching the World Cup when you can just look at the EA Sports prediction,” another netizen joked.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 02:45:46 pm
Next Story

Top 3 nutritional deficiencies in children that you must know about

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close