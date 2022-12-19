2010, 2014, 2018 and now 2022, EA Sports correctly predicts FIFA World Cup winner for fourth consecutive time

Predicting the country that would win the FIFA World Cup is not an easy task as there are so many teams that are fancied to go all the way. So, it becomes quite a feat if someone can correctly predict the World Cup winner before the tournament begins. However, can you imagine someone correctly predicting the country winning the FIFA World Cup for the fourth consecutive edition?

EA Sports, a division of Electronic Arts that develops and publishes sports video games and is behind the massively successful FIFA franchise, have correctly predicted the World Cup winner for an unprecedented fourth time. Netizens have been left astonished when Argentina beat France on penalties to lift their third World Cup, their first in 36 years, and it was again predicted by EA Sports.

After Argentina suffered a shocking upset against Saudi Arabia in their opening game, not many would have predicted the team to go all the way. But an inspiring performance from their talisman Lionel Messi, who scored seven goals and made three assists, took them to World Cup glory.

From Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014, France in 2018 and now Argentina in 2022, EA Sports have been able to correctly predict the World Cup winner by simulating all the matches.

Your prediction was right 👏👏

Congratulations for Argentina 🇦🇷👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3iCZN0Ijp4 — Ahmed Abu Farha (@ahmedabufarha18) December 18, 2022

“The crowning moment in an iconic career. Congratulations Argentina, #FIFAWorldCup winners,” EA Sports tweeted.

The crowning moment in an iconic career. Congratulations Argentina, #FIFAWorldCup winners. pic.twitter.com/2tQEmaJYc8 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 18, 2022

“Your prediction was right. Congratulations for Argentina,” commented a user.

How is this even possible that ever time your predictions are correct something is indeed wrong here🤨🤨 Spain in 2010

Germnay in 2014

France in 2018

Argentina in 2022 Plz tell already who is going to win next?. — Mohammad Saad (@mohammadsaad14) December 18, 2022

“How is this even possible that ever time your predictions are correct something is indeed wrong here. Spain in 2010, Germnay in 2014, France in 2018, Argentina in 2022. Plz tell already who is going to win next?” said another.

“Anyone else thinks it’s mad suspicious how ea sports predict the right winner every time for the last 4 world cups?” posted a third.

“I’ve already accepted that EA Sports World Cup prediction is gonna come to pass, Argentina to win it all,” another person wrote. “What’s the point of watching the World Cup when you can just look at the EA Sports prediction,” another netizen joked.