‘May the force be with you’: Dying Star Wars fan gets early screening of Rise Of Skywalker

A Star Wars fan’s dying wish to watch the yet-to-be-released ‘Rise of Skywalker’ with his son came true after a Twitter plea made on his behalf caught the attention of the CEO of Walt Disney, who owns the cult franchise.

The Rowans Hospice in Portsmouth sent out the unusual request fearing that the patient won’t live long enough to see the movie, which is originally scheduled to release on December 20th. The hospice through their Twitter wrote, “Can you help? We have a patient who’s a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec.”

Can you help? We have a patient who’s a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 26, 2019

The tweet, which garnered over 13,000 retweets, soon caught the attention of Robert Iger, who is the Chairman and CEO of Walt Disney. On Novermber 28, Iger tweeted saying: “On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice.May the force be with you and with us all!”.

On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2019

Take a look at some of the reactions of the people who came across the heartwarming story and appreciated Walt Disney and Iger for their gesture:

Mr Iger, I wish we had the words to sum up what it means to the patient, the family & us. Everyone we spoke to at @Disney were as eager to make this happen as we were. Thank you. Happy Thanksgiving to you, your family & your colleagues. May the force be with you #WeAreTheSpark💚 — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 28, 2019

Yes wonderful to see social media being used in such a lovely way…best wishes — Robert Ward (@RobertW81700248) November 28, 2019

That’s amazing! I’m so happy you did that. I remember having a close friend die of brain cancer before Revenge of the Sith came out, and, as stupid as it sounds, it occurred to me while watching that he never got to see how the prequels ended, & that actually sank my hear a bit. — Jay #WeAreGroot Abbit (@AbbitJay) November 28, 2019

Disney magic is real! — Sarah J I Thompson (@sjithompson) November 28, 2019

God bless you Sir! This is incredible! — Jon Brown (@jonbrowntv) November 28, 2019

What a wonderful gift ❤️ — Sally Insley (@mrs_insley) November 28, 2019

