Saturday, December 28, 2019

‘May the force be with you’: Dying Star Wars fan gets early screening of Rise Of Skywalker

The hospice through a Twitter plea asked for an early screening of the movie to fulfil the last wish of a patient, who wanted to watch the movie with his young son.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 2, 2019 7:19:43 pm
Dying Star War fan gets early screen of Star War movie, Star Wars, Star Wars Rise Of Skywalker, Rise Of Skywalker release, Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth, Trending, Indian express news The plea tweet then stumbled up Robert Iger who is the Chairman and CEO The Walt Disney Company

A Star Wars fan’s dying wish to watch the yet-to-be-released ‘Rise of Skywalker’ with his son came true after a Twitter plea made on his behalf caught the attention of the CEO of Walt Disney, who owns the cult franchise.

The Rowans Hospice in Portsmouth sent out the unusual request fearing that the patient won’t live long enough to see the movie, which is originally scheduled to release on December 20th. The hospice through their Twitter wrote, “Can you help? We have a patient who’s a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec.”

The tweet, which garnered over 13,000 retweets, soon caught the attention of Robert Iger, who is the Chairman and CEO of Walt Disney. On Novermber 28, Iger tweeted saying: “On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice.May the force be with you and with us all!”.

Take a look at some of the reactions of the people who came across the heartwarming story and appreciated Walt Disney and Iger for their gesture:

