Former NBA player accidentally photobombs couple’s engagement proposal and his expression wins the internet

People loved Wade's expression -- beaming with joy -- and showered love on the couple.

Proposing to your long-time partner for marriage is indeed special. But for this California couple that moment was made even more memorable after star athlete and former NBA player Dwyane Wade walked into the frame, albeit accidentally.

The Miami Heat star was taking an evening walk on the beach in Santa Barbara, when he accidentally photobombed the moment Ryan Basch was proposing to his girlfriend of five years, Katie Ryan. As it happened, the expression on Wade’s face, beaming with joy, while witnessing the scene at the beach is winning the internet.

The three-time NBA champion held his hand to his heart with an “awww” expression ― and it was caught on camera by the couple’s photographer. Basch shared the image on his Instagram account tagging the sports personality and soon the pictures took social media by storm.

“When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal 😂” he wrote, while sharing the images, one which showed Wade posing with the couple at the beach in Montecito.

As the man shared the image of Wade – who had come over to congratulate them personally – Wade too shared the post on his Instagram story writing, “It was so dope to witness you guys love!”

While Basch replied to him saying “this is insane”, Wade in a personal message wrote: “I need y’all marriage to work. It’s now on my conscious haha.”

The chance encounter and the resulting photos have left people amused on other social media platforms as well, with many saying now they must invite Wade to the wedding ceremony.

Well there’s no topping that. Every other engagement will be disappointing now. — April MacDonald (@mauzynovember) October 15, 2020

Pretty cool and awesome he took pics with them what a cool moment — Matt23era (@Matt23era) October 15, 2020

He’s so happy for them and I absolutely love it!!! 🤗 — Bkzer she/her (@bkzer1322) October 16, 2020

I love that look of pure joy on his face. 😍😭 — 12 Foot Home Depot Skeleton Cinderella (@stonercinderlla) October 16, 2020

When you look at the photo , you can almost hear him! ❤️ — Julie Lipps (@julielipsss) October 15, 2020

this is the most precious thing I’ve seen all week. — Ashley MacLennan (@90feetfromhome) October 15, 2020

So @DwyaneWade, you & @itsgabrielleu are going to the wedding, right? — Jon Steiert (@jwsteiert) October 16, 2020

That’s what we call a good omen! — Devin L. Nissen (@D_L_Nissen) October 16, 2020

I love this picture. So pure.💕 — Gabi Buerck🌊🌊🌊 (@Gabibuerck) October 16, 2020

Talk about celebrity photo bomb!! — Michael Pearl (@mpearl5166) October 16, 2020

In the past, many celebrities have accidentally photobombed couples’ photos over the years. Right from Tom Hanks to iconic “double-bomb” of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, these posts have always created a buzz online.

