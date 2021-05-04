Dwayne Johnson sings song from ‘Moana’ for 4-year-old fan with cancer

Johnson’s gesture for the four-year-old delighted many on the internet.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared a video in which he sang a song from the movie Moana for a young fan who is battling cancer.

In a heart-warming video posted on his Instagram account, the actor was singing his character Maui’s song “You’re Welcome” for 4-year-old Indy Llew Jones who is fighting leukaemia, complicated with down syndrome.

“Stay strong honey and keep singing your songs,” Johnson wrote while sharing the video.

Days earlier, Indy’s mother Terah Jones, had posted a video of her lip-syncing to another ‘Moana’ hit song “How Far I’ll Go”.

“Just needed this to have a permanent place on here. Indy has long time been an expert lip-synced. She loves music, dancing, and “singing”. My favourite moments are when I catch her singing & dancing in her reflection. She feels the rhythm and it brings her joy… “, she wrote, while sharing the video on her Instagram page.

Responding to Johnson’s video, Indy’s mother on Instagram said that her daughter has watched Johnson’s heartwarming video message for “at least 15 times.”

“Indy received a very special message last night from someone dear to her heart- Maui! Someone sent Indy’s lip-syncing video of ‘How far I’ll go’ to @therock along with her story. He made Indy a special video last night that she has watched at least 15 times,” she wrote on Instagram.

Johnson's gesture for the four-year-old delighted many on the internet.

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over four million views online.