‘Christmas joy’: Dwayne Johnson surprises Navy veteran by gifting his personal truck

When it comes to surprising people he loves, there’s no one like Dwayne Johnson aka ‘The Rock’. The Bay Watch actor has yet again won hearts online and this time for gifting his personal customised truck to one of his lucky fans, leaving all teary-eyed.

Christmas came early for US Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez after he was surprised to know that the actor was giving him his own vehicle, which holds a special place in Dwayne’s heart. Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old former WWE star wrote he wanted to do something special for his fans whom he had invited for a special screening of his new release Red Notice.

However, he wanted to do something “massive… something unforgettable for one fan”. Johnson’s original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, “that I drove in recent Netiflix film also starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot”. So he reached out to Porsche but the company declined. “But I still said, yes… I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby,” he wrote online.

A heartwarming video shared by him showed the fan breaking down reading a note left on the huge black truck which said, “Thank you for your service brother, enjoy your new truck.” Overwhelmed with emotions, the man was seen hugging the actor tight, expressing his gratitude and love.

“I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” the actor said explaining why he chose the Navy veteran for the gift.

Listing the reasons, the Jungle Cruise star wrote, “Takes care of his 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimised by domestic violence.” The over five-minute video has since gone viral and garnered over 5 million views in 12 hours.

Oscar couldn’t believe what was happening but was deeply touched by the actor’s gesture. Sharing a photo with the vehicle, he wrote: “I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am!! Again no words only scripture.”

He posted a photo on Instagram from a moment of his interaction with the actor and wrote: “Hugging @therock is worth a thousand trucks! I could have gone home content and satisfied knowing I got a BEAR HUG from Dwayne Johnson, A Living Legend.”

People on social media couldn’t stop gushing over the actor, lauding him for his kindness and always giving back to the community. In 2015, he had planned a similar Christmas surprise for his uncle, surprising him with a new vehicle.