scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Dwayne Johnson stole Snickers from US store daily, ‘makes amends’ after years. Watch video

Dwayne Johnson also mentioned in the post that his family was evicted from Hawaii in 1987. He said the clerk at the store had always turned her head and never caught him stealing.

Dwayne Johnson, the rock, dwayne johnson visits store he used to steal snickers, dwayne johnson buys snickers, indian expressTaking to Instagram, the Jumanji actor shared the clip showing him entering the store leaving the customers surprised.

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has gone back to the Hawaii store from where he said he used to steal a Snickers bar every day, bought a lot of the chocolate and offered them to the customers free of cost.

Known for his humble beginnings, the Black Adam actor shared on Instagram a clip showing him entering the store, leaving the customers surprised. He heads to the spot where Snickers is kept and takes a box of the chocolate.

ALSO READ |‘Christmas joy’: Dwayne Johnson surprises Navy veteran by gifting his personal truck

Johnson is heard saying, “When I was 14 years old every day I used to stop here at this 7-11 and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one. That was my pre-workout food. I did that for almost a year every day. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.”

He pays for the chocolate bars and asks the customers at the store what they have bought. The wrestler-turned-actor, whose ring name is The Rock, pays for their items also. “After decades of me wanting to come home back to 7-11 and try and make good that felt really, really good,” he says in the video. He also mentioned in the post that his family was evicted from Hawaii in 1987.

He said the clerk at the store had always turned her head and never caught him stealing.

The actor’s gesture won hearts online. An Instagram user commented, “What an awesome gesture.” Another user wrote, “That’s what it’s about! Fixing the things we might have broke! Legendary stories!” A third user commented, “MrBeast really had an influence you huh!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

During the promotion of Black Adam in October, Johnson melted hearts online as he stood on the stage holding a baby in his arms. A fan went to the extent of passing his baby through strangers and finally to The Rock. The actor, who often receives gifts from fans, was delighted at the sight of the little girl and showed her to the crowd.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 03:35:11 pm
Next Story

PlayStation Win-A-Thon tournament launched on PlayStation 5: Here’s how to participate

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close