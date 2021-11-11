‘One last heist…’: Dwayne Johnson accuses Ryan Reynolds of using his mom’s Netflix account

Days ahead of the release of Netflix’s Red Notice, lead actors Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds engaged in a friendly banter, leaving fans in splits. The Rock took potshots at Reynolds, and accused him of using his mother’s account instead of paying for the streaming platform.

As the film is set to release on the platform on Friday, November 12, creators have been keeping fans hooked, by featuring many witty and funny tweets with #RedNotice at the iconic Times Square. Recently, a marquee featured the text, “Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix Account”.

Ever since the film’s poster and trailer dropped, the former WWE player hasn’t stopped poking fun at Reynolds. “One last heist for the road. Beat that, @vancityreynolds,” The Rock tweeted sharing the image of the billboard. “For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did,” he continued.

Slightly embarrassed with the text on the billboard, Netflix commented on Johnson’s image saying: “This is the last time I let @TheRock decide what to put on The Netflix Marquee…”

This is the last time I let @TheRock decide what to put on The Netflix Marquee… https://t.co/AuGW5jVqjH — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2021

Reynolds too joined the conversation. “In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account,” he quipped.

As shots were fired, the post got everyone talking including many celebrities, who sided with Reynolds on this and said there is no shame in a family sharing accounts. Here’s what netizens had to say.

We do this. I pay for Prime. Son pays for Netflix. I pay for HBOMax. Son pays for Disney+. — Eraser at Large @ The Witless Protection Program (@Charmdimshure) November 11, 2021

@TheRock @VancityReynolds actually told his mom he got her @netflix for a Christmas present one year and used her credit card to pay for it and still is. — Kerry J Miller (@merryKiller) November 10, 2021

I bet Hugh Jackman had some sort of involvement in the making of that billboard…. #RedNotice @RealHughJackman — emma 🧣 (@shookswiftie) November 10, 2021

Starting a fight with #Deadpool should be fun 😁 — Adam Somers (@AdamSomers19) November 10, 2021

Omg! I have some thing in common with @VancityReynolds!! I feel like a celebrity!! https://t.co/4m4wJlc3zH — J (@curiouslavender) November 11, 2021

My mom AND my mother-in-law both use mine. https://t.co/OYqXOMoXcd — Bryan, Heir to the Aldovian Throne (@BortATX) November 11, 2021

I appreciate that every famous person including Ryan Reynold’s wife makes it their part time gig to make fun of Ryan Reynolds https://t.co/kQ2sdt0noH — Your Spooky Temperamental Neighborhood Grandpa (@silly_g00se4) November 10, 2021

Red Notice, which also stars Gal Gadot, promises to be a thrilling film, filled with twists and turns. The film’s synopsis reads, “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”