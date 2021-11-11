scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
‘One last heist…’: Dwayne Johnson accuses Ryan Reynolds of using his mom’s Netflix account

Ever since the poster and trailer for Red Notice dropped, Dwayne Johnson hasn't stopped poking fun at Ryan Reynolds.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 11, 2021 2:25:40 pm
Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, red notice, Ryan Reynolds the rock banter, Ryan Reynolds netflix mom account, the rock ryan reynold netflix prank, indian expressThe Rock took some potshots at Ryan Reynold, however, fans sided with the Deadpool actor.

Days ahead of the release of Netflix’s Red Notice, lead actors Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds engaged in a friendly banter, leaving fans in splits. The Rock took potshots at Reynolds, and accused him of using his mother’s account instead of paying for the streaming platform.

As the film is set to release on the platform on Friday, November 12, creators have been keeping fans hooked, by featuring many witty and funny tweets with #RedNotice at the iconic Times Square. Recently, a marquee featured the text, “Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix Account”.

Ever since the film’s poster and trailer dropped, the former WWE player hasn’t stopped poking fun at Reynolds. “One last heist for the road. Beat that, @vancityreynolds,” The Rock tweeted sharing the image of the billboard. “For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did,” he continued.

Slightly embarrassed with the text on the billboard, Netflix commented on Johnson’s image saying: “This is the last time I let @TheRock decide what to put on The Netflix Marquee…”

Reynolds too joined the conversation. “In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account,” he quipped.

As shots were fired, the post got everyone talking  including many celebrities, who sided with Reynolds on this and said there is no shame in a family sharing accounts. Here’s what netizens had to say.

Red Notice, which also stars Gal Gadot, promises to be a thrilling film, filled with twists and turns.  The film’s synopsis reads, “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

