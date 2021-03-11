scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
‘Instant heart melt’: Video of Dwayne Johnson motivating his daughter wins hearts online

The 48-year-old also got his daughter to say she’s a “very smart girl” and “I can do anything” before he told her to say “Daddy’s the best.”

March 11, 2021 2:28:18 pm
March 11, 2021 2:28:18 pm
Dwayne Johnson, daughter Tiana, Instagram, the rock and daughter videos, motivational video, The rock motivational video with daughter, Trending news, Indian Express news.Since being posted online, the video has garnered over 9 million views.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is raising his two and half-year-old daughter to be “awesome” and “smart” and a video of his positive parenting is winning hearts online.

In a video posted on the actor’s Instagram account, to commemorate International Woman’s Day, Johnson was seen teaching his daughter Tiana a couple of positive affirmations.

“Can you say, ‘I’m a pretty girl?'” he was heard asking while holding her in his arms. To which she mumbles: “I’m a pretty girl.”

The 48-year-old also got his daughter to say she’s a “very smart girl” and “I can do anything” before he asking her to say “Daddy’s the best.”

Tiana complies and praises her father before she shouting “Mother!”.

Take a look here:

“She can say “Awthum gurl” all day long… as long as she knows she’s awesome, that’s all that matters. And her declarative MUDDER!! . At the end seals the whole deal – she knows who the real boss is,” Johnson wrote while sharing the video.

Many who came across the video heaped praise on the father-daughter duo. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being posted online, the video garnered over 9 million views.

