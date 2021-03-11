‘Instant heart melt’: Video of Dwayne Johnson motivating his daughter wins hearts online

Since being posted online, the video has garnered over 9 million views.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is raising his two and half-year-old daughter to be “awesome” and “smart” and a video of his positive parenting is winning hearts online.

In a video posted on the actor’s Instagram account, to commemorate International Woman’s Day, Johnson was seen teaching his daughter Tiana a couple of positive affirmations.

“Can you say, ‘I’m a pretty girl?'” he was heard asking while holding her in his arms. To which she mumbles: “I’m a pretty girl.”

The 48-year-old also got his daughter to say she’s a “very smart girl” and “I can do anything” before he asking her to say “Daddy’s the best.”

Tiana complies and praises her father before she shouting “Mother!”.

Take a look here:

“She can say “Awthum gurl” all day long… as long as she knows she’s awesome, that’s all that matters. And her declarative MUDDER!! . At the end seals the whole deal – she knows who the real boss is,” Johnson wrote while sharing the video.

Many who came across the video heaped praise on the father-daughter duo. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

